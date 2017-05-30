‘Carpool Karaoke’ series no one asked for debuts on Apple Music August 8th

Carpool Karaoke, Apple’s first original series, now has a release date. Apple’s Senior VP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue tweeted out on Tuesday afternoon that the show will make its Apple Music debut on Tuesday, August 8th. Subsequent episodes will premiere every Tuesday, exclusively available to active Apple Music subscribers.

Spun off from the popular segment on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke will feature a revolving door of guest hosts, including the likes of Will Smith, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series was originally scheduled to begin airing in April, but was pushed back without explanation. There was some speculation that Apple was adjusting the launch to coincide with WWDC 2017, which kicks of on June 5th, but that clearly didn’t end up being the case. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple had a teaser lined up for the keynote in San Jose next month.