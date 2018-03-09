Get a Nintendo Switch for $224 or an Apple HomePod for $272 today, both all-time lows

EBay’s deals are often hit or miss, but there are some serious hits happening today thanks to a site-wide 20% discount code. You can find the full details of the promotion right here on eBay, but well show you two of the best possible uses for the code in this post. First, you can snag a Nintendo Switch video game console for just $224. That’s the lowest price ever for the hottest console on the planet, and it’s perfect timing considering all the huge announcements Nintendo made last night. Another perfect use for the promo is the Apple HomePod smart speaker, which offers incredible sound but is way overpriced at $350. At just $272 thanks to this deal, however, the HomePod is a steal. Hurry up and grab these deals while you can! Just be sure to use the promo code PSPRING20 at checkout.

Nintendo Switch

The newest Nintendo console

Play with family and friends on your TV while Switch is resting in the dock

Remove Switch from its dock at any time to transition to mobile play

Enjoy gaming on the go with Nintendo Switch’s 6.2″ capacitive touchscreen

The versatile Joy-Con controllers can be used separately for two-player action, attached to the Joy-Con grip for a conventional controller, held in each hand for independent left and right controls or attached to either side of the Nintendo Switch console

Each Joy-Con controller features an analog stick, a full complement of face buttons, shoulder buttons and motion-sensing technology

Native language support: English, Spanish and French

Nintendo Switch video game console: $224 with promo code PSPRING20

Apple HomePod

Color

Space Gray

White

Audio Sources

Apple Music

iTunes Music Purchases

iCloud Music Library with an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription

Beats 1 Live Radio

Apple Podcasts

AirPlay other content to HomePod from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac

Wireless

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Direct guest access3

Bluetooth 5.0

Apple HomePod: $272 with promo code PSPRING20

