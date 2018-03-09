We’ve got some fantastic deals to close out the week on Friday, and it all begins with a 20% discount for the just-announced Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch (sorry, Prime subscribers only). Other top deals today include Fire TV Stick refurbs for $30, deep discounts on the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, the hottest new robot vacuum on Amazon for a penny under $100, the lowest price ever on mesmerizing LED bulbs that look like real flickering flames, $40 off a massive 8TB external hard drive, $40 off Beats Tour2 earbuds, half off the Oscar winning Get Out Blu-ray, a top-rated Bluetooth speaker for $16, and tons more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

