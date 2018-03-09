Maren Estrada
March 9th, 2018 at 10:40 AM

We’ve got some fantastic deals to close out the week on Friday, and it all begins with a 20% discount for the just-announced Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch (sorry, Prime subscribers only). Other top deals today include Fire TV Stick refurbs for $30, deep discounts on the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, the hottest new robot vacuum on Amazon for a penny under $100, the lowest price ever on mesmerizing LED bulbs that look like real flickering flames, $40 off a massive 8TB external hard drive, $40 off Beats Tour2 earbuds, half off the Oscar winning Get Out Blu-ray, a top-rated Bluetooth speaker for $16, and tons more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Super Smash Bros. - Nintendo Switch
20% OFF

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

LG Nexus 5X H790 32GB Unlocked 4G LTE Smartphone for all GSM + CDMA Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, V…
$164.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6p 64GB - Factory Unlocked Phone - Frost (Certified Refurbished)
$299.95

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and Powerful Suction, for Hard Flo…
$99.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Crock-Pot 2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker, Black
$10.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Texsens LED Flame Effect Light Bulb, E26 LED Flickering Flame Light Bulbs, 105pcs 2835 LED Bead…
$23.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

DING WiFi Video Doorbell & 6-Month Cloud Storage - Smart Home Hub and WiFi Extender and 2 Pack…
$59.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

iPhone X Accessories - iPhone X Battery Case | Slimmest Rechargeable Backup Charging Case for A…
$23.88

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Nest Security Camera, Keep An Eye On What Matters to You, From Anywhere, For Indoor Use
$173.90

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

August Smart Lock 2nd Generation – Silver, Works with Amazon Alexa
$114.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Power Rechargeable Battery Toothbrush with Automatic Timer and CrossAc…
$44.97

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Get Out [Blu-ray]
$11.69

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Etekcity Lasergrip1030D Infrared Thermometer Digital Dual Laser Temperature Gun Non-contact wit…
$19.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.

Tags:
Comments