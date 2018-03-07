Every Roku Stick and Fire TV owner should have this tiny $9 accessory

Devices like the Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV Stick, and All-new Fire TV are fantastic. They take gadgets that used to occupy an entire shelf of your media console just a few short years ago and shrink them down so they can be hidden away behind your TV. But what’s the point of hiding them behind your TV if you still have an annoying power cable hanging down that needs to be plugged into a wall outlet? Check out the FireCable Micro USB Cable, a tiny little $9 cable that eliminates this issue entirely. It lets you connect your streaming media dongle to the USB port on the back of your TV for power with no extra slack, so you don’t have anything hanging down from your flat-screen.

Here’s some more info from the product page:

✅Go Wireless (fire stick usb power cord eliminates hanging cables from your TV) – Power your Smart TV Stick, including Chrome, Roku, Fire TV Stick or any other HDMI streaming media player directly from your TV’s USB port

✅Super easy install. Instantly cleans up your media center. Designed specifically for any smart TV stick / hdmi streaming media player including Amazon FireStick, Roku, etc. providing consistent power to keep your Fire Stick or other device running at maximum performance.

✅Compatible with ALL streaming HDMI devices including all Fire Stick Models, including the All-New Voice Fire TV Stick, All Roku Stick models & chrome & generic devices.

✅Instantly provides a fresh wireless media center setup! Get your Fire-Stick Wireless Cable now

✅Lifetime money back guarantee, add to cart & get your Fire Cable Now! PLEASE NOTE: only Fire Cable branded goods will be honored by our guarantee and after-sales service. If you receive a unit without the Fire Cable logo, you should consider it counterfeit and return to the seller immediately.

