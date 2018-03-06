Save $50 on the hottest new Alexa enabled robot vacuum on Amazon – plus get a free accessory kit

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 is still one of the most popular and best reviewed robot vacuums on Amazon. It’s clearly a great option for anyone seeking out a low-cost robot vacuum cleaner that still performs well, but now there’s a brand new version that’s even better in every conceivable way. The brand new ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a terrific value, offering features typically found on models that cost twice as much. It has a three-stage cleaning system that works on both low-pile carpet as well as wood and tile, it offers nearly two hours of battery life before it needs to be recharged. It also features sensors that prevent bumps and drops. On top of all that, it has built-in Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility!

The new N79S is worth every penny at $249.98, but it recently went on sale for the first time ever. Between now and March 10th, you can clip the on-site coupon and pick one up for just $199.98, a savings of $50. As if that’s not enough, you can get a $25 ECOVACS Accessory Kit for free if you buy it at the same time as the N79S and use the coupon code 2PHKUW9E at checkout. This is a fantastic offer, and it won’t last long. There was a mix-up at Amazon that caused this deal to fail last week, but the problem has been sorted and the new code works perfectly.

Here are some key details about the N79S from the product page:

Alexa & Smart App Controls: Use Alexa voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts. Note: Requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi

3-Stage Cleaning System: High-efficiency vacuum suction, deep reach helix main brush & wide reach side brushes guided by intelligent navigation system, plus 3 specialized cleaning modes

1.7 Hours Battery Life: Lithium battery supports up to 100+ minutes of quiet cleaning, a 1000 pa power max cleaning mode & air filtration. Note: Results vary depending on floor type

Anti-Collision & Drop Sensor Protection: Comprehensive, intelligent sensor safety technology plus soft, durable protective bumpers

1-Year Warranty, plus Accessories: Includes (1) instruction manual, (1) remote control, (1) main brush, (4) side brushes, (1) power adapter, (1) docking station & fantastic customer support

