This crazy motion detection system is like something out of the future, but you can get it right now

How many conventional motion detectors would it take to cover every inch of your home. Think about it. Even small homes have so many nooks and crannies that it’s almost impossible to ensure 100% coverage with traditional infrared or camera-based motion detection systems. That’s where the Aura Starter Kit and Accessory Beacons comes in. Instead of using technology based on “sight,” Aura monitors the patterns created by Wi-Fi signals that constantly bounce around every inch of your house or apartment. These signals create patterns, and motion interrupts those patterns in specific ways. Aura can sense those interruptions and identify where motion is occurring. Then, it can integrate with whatever smart home system you use to trigger an action or, of course, an alarm.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Easy setup: Simply plug in the devices and download the Aura app to get started

Coverage: Use the Aura Starter Kit to cover up to 700 square feet, and add up to 3 -Accessory Beacons to expand coverage and unlock motion localization capabilities

Automation: Connect Aura to your favourite smart home products using IFTTT, or control Aura’s Scenes by voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Privacy: Aura has no cameras or microphones so rest assured you can keep your private life private

