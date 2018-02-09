This $40 adapter makes the internet on your computer so much faster

Whether you spent $100 on your home Wi-Fi system or $1,000, one thing is certain: it’s not as reliable or as consistently fast as a wired internet connection. It’s just a fact of life and it may never change. Of course, running cable and installing Ethernet ports in your home is costly and time-consuming, but there’s a much easier way to get wired internet anywhere in your home. In fact, all it takes is $40 and about 45 seconds. The D-Link DHP-601AV Gigabit PowerLine Internet Adapter Kit instantly transforms the regular old electrical wiring in your home into lightning-fast internet cable. Just plug in one box next to your router and the other box goes near your computer. Connect your router and your PC using normal Ethernet cable and you’re done!

Here are the highlights from the product page:

High speed up to 1000 Mbps, Home Plug AV2 compliant

Great companion with Smart TV, game consoles, media players, and etc

Perfect for 4K HD video streaming and gaming

Able to connect multiple adapters to expand wired network through the home

1 Gigabit Port

Plug and play

