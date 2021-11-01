Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official. Black Friday 2021 has begun! Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll see that the site’s “Epic Daily Deals” are all gone. No, that’s not a bad thing… they’ve been cleared out to make way for the massive Amazon Early Black Friday Deals sale!
You’ll find true Black Friday prices on all the most popular products out there. Examples include AirPods Pro for $189.99 and brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe hit a new all-time low of $199.99. The brand new Fire TV Stick 4K is down to the all-time low price of $24.99 instead of $50. iRobot’s insanely popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is somehow just $179.99. And dozens of Amazon devices are on sale at Black Friday prices.
These deals are crazy!
Monday’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY 🚨
- The blazing-fast Apple iMac (21.5-inch) is down to just $879, which is unreal!
- ILIFE Robot vacuums start at just $125.79 for one day only
- Samsung QLED smart TVs and LG NanoCell TVs are down to all-time low prices
- Save 20% off Breville smart ovens
- Save 40% off Le Crueset cast iron cookware
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging got their first-ever discount at Amazon — get them for just $199.99!
- You can also get regular AirPods Pro for $189.99
- Plus, save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft queen sheets with a whopping 216,000+ 5-star reviews for just $19.99
- The BRAND NEW version of Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $24.99
- iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $179.99
- Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches start at just $59.95 right now
- Save big on Sony headphones (prices start at $78) and Bose earbuds!
- The MASSIVE Instant Pot Black Friday sale you’ve been waiting for is here with the lowest prices of 2021!
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 instead of $40 per pair
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- EVEN MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- The super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for only $89.99, down from $130!
- Get Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $3.75 each (thousands of 5-star reviews!)
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $27.99 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $47.99 instead of $60
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $18.99 🚿
- Blink home security cameras are up to 33% off right now, with prices starting at $24.99 for the Blink Mini
- The Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to an all-time low of just $74.99 instead of $110
- Get the August Smart Lock for $119 or the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $179.99
- Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- You can also save on the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight, which is the same great camera with an added spotlight!
- The best-selling AstroAI Mini Fridge with 19,000 5-star ratings is on sale today for just $41.79 in every color
- Get the crazy borescope camera that lets you see inside anything for $45.49 instead of $70
- The #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is down to $24.97 if you hurry
- This amazing Amazon sale slashes top-rated memory foam mattresses to as little as $92.90!
- Don’t need a whole new mattress? Get this best-selling mattress topper with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $37.95
- Save $20 on the Nest Learning Thermostat everyone goes nuts for
- Check out even more deals on Shark vacuums, mops, and robot vacuums for one day only
