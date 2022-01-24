How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.

No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99

We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in bathrooms of any size. Not only is it awesome, but it’s also on sale at the lowest price ever today at Amazon. How can you pass this up for just $29?! People love this great little cabinet so much because it can fit almost anywhere. It’s also deceptively compact despite offering plenty of space to store all sorts of items. Now that we have your bathroom covered, it’s time to add cheap storage space in your kitchen.

Is your kitchen so tight that it’s a constant source of frustration for you and your family? Or perhaps it’s reasonably spacious but you have so much stuff packed in that things have gotten overwhelming.

In either case, there’s a very nifty solution we came across called the StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf, and people absolutely love it. It costs just $39.99 so it’s a wonderfully affordable way to add cheap storage space to just about any kitchen!

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove with Zero Installation Price:$39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cheap storage space in almost any kitchen

Most stoves have a flat metal top, but you can’t really use it as a shelf for two reasons. First, it’s usually quite shallow so it wouldn’t hold much anyway. And second, one wrong move means you could accidentally knock something back behind your stove.

That’s where the StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf comes in. This brilliant contraption attaches to the top of your stove in about 1 second. It has silicone-encased magnets that stick to metal surfaces without scratching them. That means if you rent, you don’t have to worry about doing any damage.

Simply pop it onto your stove and voila! You now have a new shelf where you can store things you need constant access to. Examples include salt and pepper, other spices, olive oil, and plenty more. You’ll also free up space in your cabinets and drawers as a result, so it really is a win/win!

The StoveShelf is very affordable. We’ve seen it selling for as much as $50, but now it’s down to $39.99. And if you’re looking for more ways to add storage to your kitchen, we’ve included two more awesome ideas below.

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove with Zero Installation Price:$39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf fast facts

Cheap storage in your kitchen is just a few clicks away. Here are the key takeaways:

StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that attaches to most stoves in seconds

Once installed, it provides sturdy storage space for spices, olive oil, and even decor

Installing this great shelf takes no special adhesives, and there are no holes to drill or tools to use

Simply place the magnetic shelf on the back of your stove and you’re done

StoveShelf uses sturdy construction so you don’t have to worry about storing all the condiments and spices you want

It’s fitted with two silicone-encased neodymium magnets that are strong enough to keep it securely attached without damaging your stove’s factory finish

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove with Zero Installation Price:$39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other great cheap storage options

The StoveShelf obviously isn’t for everyone. But the good news is that there are some other products on Amazon that might be a better fit in your kitchen. The $25 Magnetic Fridge Spice Rack is a great solution that’ll stick to your fridge and let you clear out your entire spice cabinet. It’s rare to find one simple and affordable solution that instantly frees up so much space in your cabinets!

Then there’s the KES 30-Inch Kitchen Pot Rack that has a coupon you can clip right now. For under $60, you get a stunning set of shelves with a bold modern look. This setup couldn’t be easier to install, and it’ll hold all your cookware in one spot. Or, you can use the shelves for other things like spices. This way, you’ll clear out cabinet space and upgrade the look of your kitchen in one fell swoop.

Definitely check them out — they’ll help add extra storage space to any kitchen!

Magnetic Shelf with Paper Towel Holder 2 Tier Kitchen Refrigerator Storage Rack List Price:$25.99 Price:$24.69 You Save:$1.30 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KES 30-Inch Kitchen Pot Rack - Mounted Hanging Rack for Kitchen Storage Price:$60.50 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.