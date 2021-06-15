5 exercise machines on Amazon under $250 to build the home gym of your dreams

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gyms across the country took a huge hit in 2020 and it may still be quite a long time before some of them fully recover. Sadly, many of them have already closed due to a lack of business. It’s definitely a bummer, but it’s also a very difficult business to be in right now. As much as I love going to the gym and as much as I’m rooting for small independent gym owners, there’s no way I’m personally going back to the gym anytime soon. Clearly, there are plenty of other people out there who feel the same way.

Like so many other people out there, I’ve turned to apps instead. Interactive fitness apps are more than enough to motivate me and they’re typically much less expensive than a gym membership. On top of that, I’ve spent the past year building my own home gym with all the exercise machines I need.

No, I didn’t spend thousands and thousands of dollars building a home gym in my basement. Not even close. Believe it or not, the figure is actually in the hundreds. Are you wondering how I pulled it off? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that the answer is very simple: Amazon is packed full of well-reviewed home gym gear that costs so much less than you think.

Are you aware that you can get a really good flywheel-style exercise bike for just $205? Or how about a best-selling mechanical treadmill for only $148? You seriously won’t believe the kind of value you can find at Amazon if you know where to look.

Lucky for you, we’re going to show you exactly where to look.

Just because you’re skipping the gym, it doesn’t mean you have to skip your workouts altogether. If you think you can’t afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get your own gear and watch it pay for itself in no time? We offered readers two great examples above, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Other hot home gym deals on Amazon right now include a foldable exercise bike for $160, an electric treadmill for $249.99, and an elliptical trainer for just $170!

Check out Amazon’s exercise and fitness section for so much more home gym gear that’s surprisingly affordable, and you’ll find five particularly impressive options down below.

Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike

Comfortable foam cushion sear and foam grip handles can easily be adjusted up or down

This bike is smooth and quiet, but it feels like riding a real bike thanks to the special chain drive system

Easily adjustable resistance levels let you fine-tune your workout

Heavy-duty construction with a solid 30 lb flywheel

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, Silver List Price: $299.00 Price: $205.11 You Save: $93.89 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitness Reality TR1000 Manual Treadmill

Solid construction and materials, including a powder-coated steel frame

Includes wide side rails to help keep you safe

Walking experience is smooth thanks to oversized belt rollers

Offers two different incline settings — 6 and 10 degrees

Special handles with foam grips provide comfortable stability while walking

Fitness Reality TR1000 Manual Treadmill with 2 Level Incline & Twin Flywheels Price: $148.27 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SHAREWIN Folding Electric Treadmill

Variable speed settings range from 1 KPH to 10 KPH

Great for light exercise or calorie-burning runs

This treadmill’s foldable design is great for storage — it’ll even store vertically in a corner

Three different incline levels that are easy to adjust

Complex features are made simple by the well-designed control screen interface

SHAREWIN Smart Folding Treadmill with Manual Incline, LCD Display， Easy Assembly Fitness Moto… List Price: $309.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $60.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer

Easily adjust the resistance with a precise micro-controller

8 different levels of resistance help you burn calories and cool down

Integrated digital pulse monitor lets you follow your workout progress in real-time along with readings for speed, distance, elapsed time, and calories burned

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer with 8 Level Resistance and Dig… List Price: $179.00 Price: $170.04 You Save: $8.96 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Adjustable stance lets you use this folding exercise bike as an upright bike or like a recumbent bike for a less strenuous workout

Includes arm tension resistance bands to add another dimension to your exercise

8 levels of magnetic resistance are easy to adjust, accommodating light workouts or strenuous sessions that crush calories

Exercise Bike Stationary Bike Foldable Magnetic Upright Recumbent Portable Fitness Cycle with… List Price: $169.99 Price: $159.99 You Save: $10.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

