More than 16.5 million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus thus far.

With the virus still spreading at an alarming rate, studies have shown that you’re 10 times more likely to contract the coronavirus at a household gathering than anywhere else.

Recent contact tracing data from New York found that 74% of all new COVID-19 infections came from household gatherings.

There’s a reason why Dr. Fauci and the CDC were downright pleading with people to stay home for Thanksgiving last month: indoor gatherings at home are disproportionately responsible for most coronavirus outbreaks. This isn’t necessarily groundbreaking news, but the point was drilled home by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo a few days ago when he revealed some interesting contact tracing data.

According to Cuomo, 74% of all coronavirus cases in New York can be traced back to household gatherings, or “living room spread” as he referred to it.

Beyond household gatherings, other places where people are contracting the coronavirus include healthcare environments (7.8%) and college campuses (2.02%). The takeaway from the data above is that innocuous family gatherings can, in fact, be quite dangerous.

There are a few reasons why indoor gatherings are particularly risky. For starters, hanging out with friends and family provides an illusion of safety. As a result, people at household gatherings are far more likely to be lenient when it comes to adhering to coronavirus safety measures. Specifically, people at home are far less likely to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, the coronavirus spreads more easily in confined spaces where people tend to linger in the same area for prolonged periods of time. This, coupled with poor indoor circulation — especially in the winter when windows are closed — can lead to mass infections.

As an illustrative example, a 13-year old staying at a vacation house this summer spread the coronavirus to her entire extended family. Specifically, 12 family members out of 14 in the house contracted COVID-19. Even some family members who stopped by the house to hang out for a single day managed to come down with the virus.

Suffice it to say, indoor gatherings this Christmas season — if unavoidable — should be as small as possible. Additionally, if you’re traveling home for the holiday, studies show that long bus rides put passengers at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. If you’re intent on traveling over the next few weeks, the safest mode of transportation is driving and avoiding all pitstops for food along the way.

As to when life might return to normal, Fauci this week said that we might be able to achieve herd immunity sometime in June at the absolute earliest.

“I believe if we’re efficient about it and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of early 2021, namely by the end of the late spring, early summer,” Fauci said. “It’s really going to depend on the efficiency of the [vaccine] rollout.”

