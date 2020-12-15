Health officials have announced a new coronavirus mutation that has been discovered in the UK, which seems to be spreading quickly in some parts of England.

It’s unclear whether the mutation has altered the behavior of the virus in any way.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there’s “nothing to suggest” the mutation causes worse COVID-19 or that vaccines might not work against it. But more research will be required to understand the severity of the mutation.

Infectious pathogens like the novel coronavirus and the flu are constantly evolving, adapting themselves to their environments. Mutations are part of the natural evolution of a virus, and SARS-CoV-2 is not an exception to that rule. The more severely a virus mutates, the less effective vaccination campaigns might be. This is why the flu shot won’t always work and why people might need a new vaccine each year.

The coronavirus has been a lot more stable when it comes to vaccine efforts so far. Earlier this week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine is effective against at least 19 versions of the virus. Geneticists have been keeping track of these SARS-CoV-2 mutations from the moment the novel coronavirus genome was released in early 2020. Since then, there’s been only one significant mutation along the way, as well as several scares.

The good news is that all the current vaccine candidates, including those successful in Phase 3 trials, have been tested against the dominant mutation that appeared early in the pandemic. But just as vaccinations have started in the UK and US, researchers from Britain report a new coronavirus strain that’s spreading rapidly in some regions of the country.

The D614G mutation, originating from China, is responsible for the current status of the pandemic. That mutation made the virus more infectious but not more deadly, which explains the differences between the European and American COVID-19 outbreaks in March and April and the outbreak in Wuhan in January and February. The D614G mutation took over the world and then found its way back to Asia, igniting new infection waves.

Then came the mink scare from Denmark in early November. Officials announced plans to cull millions of animals after discovering that the coronavirus mutated in mink and then reinfected humans. That strain might evade vaccines, Danish researchers warned, suggesting it could lead to another pandemic. Others tempered those worries, and that “Cluster 5” mutation was soon forgotten.

More than a month after the mink scare, UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that at least 60 different local authorities had recorded COVID-19 infections caused by a new coronavirus mutation. There is “nothing to suggest” that the new mutation causes worse cases of COVID-19 or that vaccines will no longer work, BBC News reports. The UK has notified the World Health Organization, and UK scientists are doing detailed studies.

“We’ve currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the South of England, although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas,” Hancock told MPs in the House of Commons. “We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant, but no matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action which unfortunately is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out.”

The mutation, which doesn’t have an official name at this point, was identified in London, Kent, Essex, and Hertfordshire. The mutation can still be detected with current tests, England’s Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said.

While researchers have identified this new mutation, it’s unclear what changed or whether the virus’s behavior might have been altered. The mutations a virus develops aren’t necessarily going to benefit the pathogen, of course. Scientists warn that it’s still too early to draw any conclusions about the severity of the mutation.

Vaccine researchers will also be on the lookout for these notable coronavirus mutations to determine whether their drugs still work against the new strain.

