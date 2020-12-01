The Thanksgiving holiday will likely lead to a huge increase in coronavirus infections, according to Dr. Fauci.

Per the CDC, there are 11 common symptoms associated with the coronavirus. While many symptoms — such as fever and fatigue — are also associated with the flu, some unique coronavirus symptoms include the sudden loss of taste and smell.

If you gathered with friends and family over Thanksgiving, Dr. Birx recently said the working assumption is that you have COVID-19 and should get tested.

In light of the fact that millions of Americans traveled home last week for the Thanksgiving holiday, health experts are anticipating a huge spike in coronavirus infections over the next two weeks. So while dozens of states have recently reported a record-breaking number of new cases and hospitalizations, it stands to reason that the worst is yet to come.

Over the past few months, researchers and health professionals have slowly but surely gotten a better grasp on some of the more common coronavirus infections. With that said, and given that we’re just a few days removed from Thanksgiving, now is as good a time as any to list out some of the more common symptoms associated with an early coronavirus infection.

According to the CDC, there are 11 main coronavirus symptoms people should be on the lookout for. That list includes the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

With respect to the sudden loss of taste and smell, recent research has found that this symptom can sometimes be preceded by a range of nasal symptoms such as nasal dryness and an unusual sensation within the nasal cavity.

What’s particularly interesting about the loss of taste and smell is that it doesn’t necessarily mean that the senses completely stop working. Rather, many coronavirus patients have indicated that the symptom can lead to once flavorful food tasting either bland or like something entirely different.

To this end, a coronavirus patient recently explained to the BBC: “I love nice meals, going out to restaurants, having a drink with friends but now all that has gone. Meat tastes like petrol and prosecco tastes like rotting apples. If my partner, Craig, has a curry the smell is awful.”

While most people with the coronavirus do not experience severe symptoms that warrant hospitalization, the CDC cautions people to seek emergency medical care immediately if any of the following symptoms arise:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

All told, the coronavirus is a particularly nasty virus that can have cause lingering symptoms for weeks and even months after the initial diagnosis. This affliction has been come to be called Long COVID and can even impact a person’s cognitive ability. One research study found that the cognitive decline observed in Long COVID patients is akin to the brain aging 10 years.

Suffice it to say, we’re not anywhere close to putting the coronavirus behind us, and adhering to safety guidelines such as mask-wearing and social distancing is as important now as it’s ever been.