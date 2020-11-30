The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared and nobody has claimed responsibility for it.

The large metal object was apparently snatched on the night of November 27th.

A crude message was left drawn in the dirt next to where the monument was placed.

If you thought the bizarre tale of the mysterious metal structure tucked away in a remote, rocky region of Utah couldn’t get any more strange, think again. It’s now being reported that the mysterious monolith has vanished from its home in Red Rock Country and as far as state officials can tell, there’s no sign of who took it or why.

The Guardian reports that the large metal monument just completely disappeared and nobody is claiming responsibility for taking it. It seems that the object was removed on the night of November 27th, though there’s been no indication of who exactly took it, why they took it, or if the persons that removed it were also the ones that put it there in the first place.

An Instagram user that goes by the handle “rightnowrick” claims to have been the first person to arrive at the scene following the disappearance of the monument. His story of what he found is both very strange and, well, funny. He says that there was no sign of the metal structure but that someone had scrawled the words “bye bitch” into the dirt near where the monolith had been placed. He also claims that there was “a fresh pee stain right next to it.”

He also says that he may have spotted the culprit, as the vehicle he was traveling in passed a truck with “a large object strapped down in the bed with the hatch open.” However, he wasn’t able to provide any additional details beyond that vague description.

As for Utah state officials, they say they had nothing to do with the monument’s removal. The Bureau of Land Management said that it “did not remove the structure which is considered private property. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of 27 Nov”.

After the monument was first spotted, officials wanted to keep the location of it a secret due to the inevitable public interest it would generate. Some skill internet sleuths managed to uncover its location and, once that information was available publicly, the site became a target. It’s entirely likely that whoever removed it had nothing to do with its original placement in the rocky region, and that they simply wanted to take it due to the hype that has been gradually building.

The location the metal object was found in is a popular filming location, and it’s been theorized that it was a leftover prop or a prank leftover by individuals filming a movie or TV series. Other theories as to its origin include aliens, because of course. With the monolith now missing, we may never know for sure how it got there in the first place.