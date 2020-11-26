If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great Black Friday deals right now on Amazon, but there’s one sale in particular that you should definitely check out.

For one day only on Thanksgiving Day, Amazon has slashed prices on four different Chromebook models.

Need a new laptop? Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale is the place you’ll find all the best deals on just about every model you can imagine. Examples include the first-ever discount on Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro and LG Gram deals starting at just $850. But if you want to save a bunch of cash and spend as little as possible on your next notebook computer, it’s time to steer clear of Windows and macOS, and check out one of the four fantastic one-day deals in Amazon’s big Chromebook sale.

On Thanksgiving Day only, Amazon is blowing out four different best-selling Chromebook models. What’s more, these aren’t bargain-basement brands — they’re excellent laptops that will last you years and years.

Prices start at just $209.99 for the Samsung Chromebook 4 with an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. That might not seem terribly impressive if you’re coming from Windows or Mac, but this Chromebook is more responsive than Windows laptops that cost four times a much. Or, if you’d like a larger model with similar specs, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 with a 14-inch screen is down to $239.99.

The even speedier Acer Chromebook 514 is on sale today for $299.99, which is a hefty $65 discount compared to the regular price of $365. And finally, you can score a Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 convertible laptop for just $479.99, which is a nice big $70 discount.

Don’t miss out!

Samsung Chromebook 4

Compact, light design with 11.6” display

Military-grade durability

Ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi

Advanced security with multiple layers of built-in virus protection

12.5 hours of battery life

SAMSUNG XE310XBA-K02US Chromebook 4 Chrome OS 11.6" HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 64… List Price:$249.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$40.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook S330

High performance laptop: The Chromebook S330 is equipped with a MediaTek MTK8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB emmC 5.1 and so much more

Sleek & stylish design: Sleek, stylish and secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is less than one inch thin and 3.3 pounds light with a 14-inch FHD display. Perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, 14-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4… List Price:$289.00 Price:$239.99 You Save:$49.01 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook 514

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating System from Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required)

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and slides

Acer Chromebook 514, CB514-1H-C47X, Intel Celeron N3350, 14" Full HD, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Ba… List Price:$364.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$65.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

TWEIGHT 2 in 1 DESIGN At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight; You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing

BUILT IN PEN Experience the power of the incredibly precise built in pen that never needs charging; It’s always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots

DUAL CAMERA Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world facing camera with autofocus

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 13MP Camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16… List Price:$549.99 Price:$479.99 You Save:$92.98 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

