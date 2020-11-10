If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lysol wipes sold directly by Amazon are in stock right now for the first time in a very, very long time.

Shipping estimates are already starting to slip, and these wipes will undoubtedly sell out soon.

Once they do sell out, Clorox wipes are also available right now for just $1.17 more per cannister.

First, it was impossible to find face masks in stock in most places, and the ones you could find were either low-quality or price-gouged. Now, there are plenty of great options out there — and not just the blue 3-ply masks that don’t really do much to protect you. Powecom KN95 masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are both authorized by the FDA and certified by NIOSH to work just as well as 3M N95 masks. What’s more, they can be had for as little as $1.80 each.

Then, it was impossible to find Purell hand sanitizer anywhere. It’s still sold out at most stores in many regions now that coronavirus cases are skyrocketing yet again, but Amazon has Purell pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles in stock at the lowest prices in the country. You can even get hard-to-find Purell alcohol wipes on Amazon right now if you hurry.

It’s great that masks and Purell are finally widely available so that we can all protect ourselves and our loved ones during the pandemic. But there’s one other coronavirus essential that’s still quite difficult to come by.

Disinfecting wipes are so important because COVID-19 is thought to be spread in part by droplets. When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even just speaks, droplets containing the virus are released into the air. If those droplets are inhaled or picked up off of nearby surfaces by a healthy person, he or she can be infected. Needless to say, wipes from brands like Lysol and Clorox can kill the novel coronavirus on surfaces.

After months of disinfecting wipes being sold out everywhere or severely price-gouged online, things have finally gotten a little better lately. We’ve told our readers a few times that Clorox wipes are in stock on Amazon at less inflated prices than we were seeing over the past few months, and now we have more news on this front. Today, for the first time in many months, Lysol wipes sold directly by Amazon are back in stock!

These wipes are available at the best price we’ve seen in a long time, though they’re still not as cheap as they were before the pandemic. The bad news is that shipping estimates are already starting to slip, however, so you should definitely place your order ASAP before they inevitably sell out.

Lysol wipes – $9.62/cannister

Scrubbing texture for tough messes & softer side for everyday touch ups

Disinfects & kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria

Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses

Removes > 95% of allergens

Prevents Mold & Mildew growth

Lysol Dual Action, Disinfecting Wipes, Citrus, 75 Ct Price:$9.62 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox wipes – $10.79/cannister

Scent: Lemon Fresh

Case of six canisters

75 wipes per canister

Disinfects efficiently and effectively

Makes cleaning around the household more convenient

Versatile and multifunctional for all household needs

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.77 Price:$64.75 You Save:$5.02 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

