10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in June

Whether it’s intentional or not, it often seems to be the case that whenever Netflix has a good month in terms of new additions, it also loses a bunch of great content. That is indeed the case for the month of June, as we’re losing a ton of blockbusters, including Apocalypse Now, Apollo 13, I Am Legend, and The Pianist.

The slow trickle of Disney removals continues as well in the lead up to the launch of Disney+, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 leading the way (along with several movies that didn’t make it on this list, including An Extremely Goofy Movie). But this biggest loss of this month might be both volumes of Kill Bill, which are personally my favorite Quentin Tarantino movies. At least we have the extended cut of The Hateful Eight in their place.

Here are the ten best movies and shows Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in June to take their place.