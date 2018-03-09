For the price of an Echo Dot, this tiny device adds Alexa to your car

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great affordable way to get access to Alexa anywhere in your house, but what happens when you leave? Using the Amazon app on your smartphone isn’t convenient at all while you’re in your car, but that’s where the Roav VIVA. This nifty little gadget is made by Anker, a trusted consumer electronics brand that’s among the most popular companies on Amazon. It’s basically a car charger that plugs into the power port in your car, but has Alexa built right in. It can do anything an Echo Dot can do, and it’s available right now for the exact same price.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Alexa Inside: [Updated,works with latest iOS]Amazon’s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, hear the latest news, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, Carplay, Android Auto, or an Aux in connection. What You Get: Roav VIVA, Manual, Quick Guide, Happy Card, Skills Cards, 12-month warranty and our friendly customer service.

Voice Isolation: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.

High-Speed Charging: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger.

Tap To Mute: Just hit the button to effortlessly mute and unmute the microphones, so Alexa is only listening when you want her to be.

Note: Please check your car’s outlet before purchasing. If your VIVA cannot be plugged in or has connection issues with your car, return it for a full refund in 30 days. Please check the list of unsuitable car models below. If you have other issues, contact us via Live Chat in the app. May have compatibility issues playing media via Bluetooth with Doge Caravan. Try connecting via Aux in/CarPlay/Android Auto.

