$15 device adds Bluetooth to your Sonos speakers

The new Apple HomePod speaker has plenty of hype surrounding it right now, but let’s be honest: it’s not really any competition at all for Sonos. Apple might have a product worth talking about at some point down the road, but right now the HomePod is far too limited to even consider as a Sonos replacement. Sonos speakers feature incredible sound, great designs, and compatibility with a wide range of music services. Of course, there are always one or two additional services you wish would work — for me, it’s Hype Machine (no, I don’t want to pay for SoundCloud Go on top of everything else I already subscribe to).

Sure you can plug your phone or computer into the aux-in on your Sonos speaker, but who wants to deal with cables in 2018? Grab an Mpow Bluetooth Receiver on Amazon for just $15, and you can stream anything you want to your Sonos speakers via Bluetooth, eliminating what may very well be the only real complain there is with Sonos speakers. Now for the bad news: only the Play:5, Connect, and Connect:Amp have line-in ports on the back, so you’ll need one of those Sonos devices in order for this to work. But the good news is once you’ve connected to any of those devices, you’ll be able to stream via Bluetooth to your entire Sonos system.

Here’s some more info from the product page:

MPOW BLUETOOTH 4.1 RECEIVER:Built with Bluetooth 4.1/HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP to smart your life that you can enjoy music and hands-free calling from your smartphone in premium-quality sound.Up to 33ft connection range guarantees low signal delay.

DOUBLE LINKS & WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Mpow Portable Bluetooth Receiver can connect two Bluetooth devices at the same time.And it also could compatible with most smartphones and Bluetooth electronics, ideal for home or vehicle audio systems and wired headphones (connected with Mpow via 3.5mm audio cable/adapter then pair your phone with Mpow to achieve listening music or answering call).

AUTOMATICALLY RECONNECT: Just turn on the Bluetooth of your cell phone first,and then turn on the Bluetooth receiver, the Mpow Bluetooth Receiver can be automatically paired.

EXTRA-LONG BUILT-IN BATTERY: Provides up to 10 HOURS playing time and only need 1.5 HOURS to charge it fully.

NOTE: 1.This Mpow doesn’t turn on automatically,please long press the “Multifunction Button” about 3 seconds, when it turned on the blue light will flash,then connect it with your Bluetooth devices; 2.Please be sure the charging input voltage to the Mpow do not over 5V and do not use fast charger for the consideration of safety and the serve life of product; 3.If you want to connect to your TV by pairing the device with your headset, please search Mpow transmitter or receiver/transmitter

