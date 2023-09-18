iOS 17 is now available – here’s why you should update

After two months of beta testing, iOS 17 is finally available to iPhone users. Besides our in-depth review of iOS 17, here’s why you should update to the newest version of iOS.
Personalized Contact Poster: Like the Lock Screen revamp with iOS 16, Apple brings a similar approach to your contacts. This function lets you add an immersive picture of a friend, customize how their name appears, and more. It’s fun and might help you have a better experience when sharing your contact with others.
Live Stickers: This is more of a gimmick than a feature, but you can finally create stickers with iMessage. You can stylize them with new effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic, and Outline after selecting the subject of a photo. It’s also possible to create animated Live Stickers made with Live Photos.
FaceTime: When users call someone unavailable, they can share a message in audio or video that can be enjoyed later. In addition, the app adds Reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, and more depending on your hands’ gestures.
Check-In: This is especially useful when a user wants to notify a family member or friend that they have safely made it to their destination. On iMessage, a user initiates a Check-In, their friend or family member will automatically be notified when the user arrives. If they are not progressing toward their destination, helpful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status. Any information transmitted is end-to-end encrypted.
StandBy: It is a new iOS 17 experience that gives users a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when the iPhone is on its side and charging. With support for Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications, StandBy makes the iPhone even more useful when viewed at a distance.
How to download iOS 17? What are the supported devices?
iOS 17 is available for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone SE 2 or newer. That means iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 can get this update. To download the latest version, follow the steps below:
- On your iPhone, open the Settings app
- Tap on General and Software Update
- Select Update once iOS 17 appears.
