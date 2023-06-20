iOS 17 Visual Lookup recognizes warning lights on your car’s dashboard to tell you what’s broken

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple talked about improving the iPhone’s smart capacities in iOS 17 with new machine-learning processes. While this version is still in the early days of beta, the company itself hinted at improvements to Visual Look Up.

This feature was announced during iOS 15 cycle, and it’s now getting even better. Apple gave three examples of how Visual Look Up works in iOS 17:

Discover even more photos and videos: Find recipes for similar dishes from a photo;

Look up what you just lifted: When you lift a subject from a photo, you can look up information about it right from the callout menu;

Visual Look-Up in Video: Pause the video on any frame and tap the info icon to look up a subject.

Besides that, 9to5Mac‘s Chance Miller discovered something even more useful with Visual Look Up in iOS 17. According to him, this feature now recognizes the most common symbols on your car’s dashboard.

Miller tried this function on his car, and his iPhone offered several suggestions of what each symbol meant, such as the Engine oil, brake system malfunction, steering failure, lighting, and more. In addition, the iPhone would offer web results so he could know what to do depending on what each symbol was turned on.

Here’s how to use Visual Look Up – and take advantage of this feature with iOS 17 –with the steps below:

Open a photo in full screen; A sparkle in the “i” button indicates Visual Look Up information is available for that photo. Swipe up on the photo or tap the icon. Tap the icon that appears on the photo or at the top of the photo information results to view Siri Knowledge and more information about the object.

iOS 17 is full of new features, and BGR will cover them as we learn more about this operating system during its beta cycle.