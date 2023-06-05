These iOS 17 features require an iPhone 12 or newer

Apple just previewed iOS 17. With this new operating system coming later this fall, iPhone 8 and iPhone X users won’t be able to update to the latest update. That said, even if you have an iPhone XS, it doesn’t mean you enjoy all the iOS 17 functions.

BGR gathered all iOS 17 features that require at least an iPhone 12 to work properly.

React with your hands on FaceTime: iOS 17 lets you add a reaction on FaceTime that fills the camera frame with fun 3D augmented reality effects like hearts, confetti, and more.

Even more accurate autocorrect keyboard: Autocorrect delivers even better support as you type. The autocorrected words are temporarily underlined, so you know what’s been changed, and you can revert back to the original word with just a tap. It’s available in Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Korean, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, and Thai. English, French, and Spanish.

Predictions inline as you type: Another improvement to the keyboard is predictions inline as you type. You need to hit the Space bar to finish words or entire sentences. This feature requires an iPhone 12 and an English keyboard.

Point and Speak: This accessibility feature makes it easier for people with vision disabilities to interact with physical objects that have text labels. This function requires an iPhone Pro, whether it’s the 12, 13, or 14.

These iOS 17 features require an iPhone 14 Pro

Apple introduced StandBy with iOS 17. The company calls it “a new full-screen experience,” when you turn your iPhone on its side while charging, you can make it even more useful.

StandBy gives you glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance. Turn your iPhone into a bedside clock, showcase special moments from your photos, and get the right information at the right time with widget Smart Stacks.

With Live Activities in full screen, you can stay on top of things happening in real-time, like the game score or the progress of your food delivery.

Lastly, Siri takes StandBy to the next level with rich visual results that can be viewed from a distance. It’s now even easier to check the weather or set a timer hands-free.