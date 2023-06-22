iOS 17 sort of brings 3D Touch back to the iPhone – here’s how to enable it

iOS 17 doesn’t offer many new features, but it has many little secrets that people are uncovering during its beta cycle. With the second test version now available, lots of people pointed out that Haptic Touch has received a tweak on touch duration.

One of them was Twitter user @AppleIntro. On Haptic Touch, under the settings panel, users can decide the Touch Duration of this function as “Fast,” “Default,” and “Slow.” While default brings regular haptic feedback, the slow option takes a little while, and fast pretty much feels like the 3D Touch functionality.

That said, when pressing and holding a photo, link, or contact information, a preview of that data will open more quickly.

New Fast Haptic Touch option in iOS 17 feels like 3D Touch! 🤩 #ios17 pic.twitter.com/YDkViEVCpp — Apple Intro (@AppleIntro) June 22, 2023

This is the closest you’ll get from 3D Touch with your iPhone running iOS 17

3D Touch was introduced with the iPhone 6S and was available until iPhone XS models running iOS 14. With the iPhone 11 lineup, the company removed the hardware used for this feature and silently turned it off via software update to all these other iPhones.

Although it was very useful, not every Apple user learned how to take advantage of it, as it required an in-between touch on the display that wasn’t pressing and holding or just tapping. The best way to understand this function back then was by reliving a Live Photo, which Apple now enables by tapping and pressing the image – not on the subject; otherwise, the system identifies it as a gesture to transform the object into a PNG.

If you miss 3D Touch and are running the iOS 17 beta, here’s how to enable it.

Under Settings, find Accessibility

Scroll and tap on Touch and then Haptic Touch

Select the Touch Duration: Fast, Default, or Slow.

For the best 3D Touch-like experience, you should opt for the Fast option.