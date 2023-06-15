iOS 17 will let third-party apps edit Cinematic Mode footage

Cinematic Mode was once an exclusive feature of the iPhone 13 series. With the iPhone 14, Apple expanded this function to let users record in 4K at up to 30fps (although an authentic cinematic experience at 24fps is also available). Now, while the Cupertino firm starts beta testing iOS 17, it’s also making available for developers a Cinematic Framework that lets them add an editing tool for this recording mode on their apps.

Currently, recording with Cinematic Mode is only available for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Still, iPhone XR, XS, and newer models can all edit this footage in the Photos app, Final Cut Pro, or iMovie.

Now, Apple is removing the limitation of the Cinematic Mode edition from its first-party apps and letting any developer add this to their editing tool apps. MacRumors first discovered this change, which Apple describes in the new Cinematic Framework page currently in beta. The company explains:

“The Cinematic framework enables you to add professional-level editing and playback features to movies, recorded with the Camera app’s Cinematic Mode, to your apps. These are the same features used in applications such as Final Cut Pro, Photos, and iMovie. For example, this enables your apps to change focus distance and aperture in movies, creating a bokeh effect, even after recording.”

As expected, this framework change is available for all beta operating systems: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. For obvious reasons, watchOS 10 is not on the list.

As you’d expect, Apple will now grant developers the same tools it has for its first-party apps. Editing Cinematic Mode footage will include changing focus distance and aperture in recorded videos and creating a bokeh effect where previously there wasn’t.

As the beta cycle continues, BGR will keep reporting on Apple’s latest iOS 17 features and functions available to developers.