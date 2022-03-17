Thursday’s deals: $28 Sony headphones, $30 electric toothbrush, $40 Ring Doorbell, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re in search of great daily deals on Thursday, you’ve come to the right place. We dug through hundreds of sales to come up with the best bargains online today. One example is a pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones for just $28. You can also get one of Amazon’s best-selling electric toothbrushes for $29.95 instead of $60. Or, pick up a Ring Video Doorbell Wired refurb for just $39.99 before they sell out.
In this mega-roundup, we’ll highlight all the best deals we found on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Thursday’s best deals
Wired headphones are all the rage again, and we found a deal you need to see. Sony MDR-ZX110NC noise cancelling headphones typically sell for $40+. Right now at Amazon, however, they’re down to just $28 for a limited time.
That’s right… $28 for legendary Sony noise cancelling headphones!
Another top deal on Thursday is the Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush. This model retails for $60 and has a staggering 49,000 5-star reviews at Amazon. Today, it’s down to just $29.95.
Apart from a Lightning sale that only lasted a few hours, that’s the best price of 2022 so far.
Beyond that, Ring Video Doorbell Wired refurbs are on sale for just $39.99 if you snag one before they sell out. Also, you can save $100 on the iPad Air. That might be the best Apple deal on Amazon’s entire site if not for the fact that AirPods Pro are down to just $189.99.
Head over to the Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- The #1 best-selling Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush with 49,000 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale for $29.95 instead of $60
- Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.74 each when you buy a 4-pack — this deal will definitely sell out
- Don’t miss Ring Video Doorbell Wired refurbs while they’re down to an all-time low of $39.99!
- Get wired Sony MDR-ZX110NC noise cancelling headphones on sale for only $28
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Score a Yekale 17-piece grilling set with everything you’ll need this summer for only $26.99
- The incredible Dreametech W10 self-cleaning robot mop & vacuum is on sale for $899 instead of $1,100 if you hurry
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.99 instead of $260
- Want a big upgrade? Get the beloved Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320
- Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $399.99 instead of $480
- Don’t miss these awesome Casper Mattress deals
- This 🇺🇦 Ukraine Flag 🇺🇦 is the #1 best-seller on Amazon right now. Pick one up while it’s under $10
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $189.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple instead 🚨
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169, and AirPods Max have a massive $100 discount if you hurry
- Apple’s super-popular iPad Air has a huge $100 discount right now
- Apple Watch Series 7 is back on sale at Black Friday’s discounted price
- Also, the Apple Watch SE is $30 off in every colorway — prices start at $249
- Finally, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 is down to just $199, but it’s almost sold out
- MacBook Air starts at just $929 today, which is the best price of 2022 so far
- Or, save up to $200 off the newest MacBook Pro 14-inch with a blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip!
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 119,000 5-star ratings, and they’re $16.80 each right now!
- You can also buy them on the Beckham website, nut they cost more than twice as much
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 89,000 5-star reviews are half off at around $22!
- Siemens CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Tests are in stock at Amazon for the first time ever — and they’re on sale for only $7.50 each!
- You might also want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
- Grab a Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for only $37.97 instead of $50
- Or, pick up the entry-level Roku Express for just $24.99
- The Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch is a smart light switch with a built-in Echo Dot — it’s so awesome, and today it’s $36.19 instead of $80
- You’ve never seen smart LED lighting like the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels — get 10 LED wall panels for just $169.99 while they’re on sale
- There’s a rare discount that gets you a Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $44.97
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $25.99 today
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a rare discount that will definitely disappear soon
- The top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Score a $550 Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum for just $399.99
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $51.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $66.49, down from $110
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 128,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $24.99 instead of $60
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- Add hands-free Alexa to any car with an Echo Auto for just $19.99 instead of $50!
- Some say Amazon’s Echo Buds are just as good as AirPods Pro — right now, they’re down to $84.99
- Echo Buds with wireless charging are also on sale for $104.99 instead of $140
- The Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $19.99 if you hurry
- Also, Amazon’s awesome Fire TV Cube is down to $69.99 instead of $120 — that’s the lowest price of 2022
- And don’t miss the Fire TV Blaster for just $19.99 so you can control your TV with Alexa
- You’ll find more Fire TV deals on this special Amazon page
- Save $25 when you buy a Blink Outdoor Camera & Blink Mini bundle
- There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $67.99 today
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are just $23 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount in so many colors
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.45 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
- The super-popular ILIFE V3s robot vacuum is down to just $119.99, which is crazy
- Turn any shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $19.99
- Willing to spend a little more? Get this incredible dual rainfall shower head and handheld washer for just $51.29! 🚿🙌
🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉
- Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
- NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
- The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
- Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night
Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:
