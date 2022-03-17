Thursday’s deals: $28 Sony headphones, $30 electric toothbrush, $40 Ring Doorbell, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in search of great daily deals on Thursday, you’ve come to the right place. We dug through hundreds of sales to come up with the best bargains online today. One example is a pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones for just $28. You can also get one of Amazon’s best-selling electric toothbrushes for $29.95 instead of $60. Or, pick up a Ring Video Doorbell Wired refurb for just $39.99 before they sell out.

In this mega-roundup, we’ll highlight all the best deals we found on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Thursday’s best deals

Wired headphones are all the rage again, and we found a deal you need to see. Sony MDR-ZX110NC noise cancelling headphones typically sell for $40+. Right now at Amazon, however, they’re down to just $28 for a limited time.

That’s right… $28 for legendary Sony noise cancelling headphones!

Another top deal on Thursday is the Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush. This model retails for $60 and has a staggering 49,000 5-star reviews at Amazon. Today, it’s down to just $29.95.

Apart from a Lightning sale that only lasted a few hours, that’s the best price of 2022 so far.

Beyond that, Ring Video Doorbell Wired refurbs are on sale for just $39.99 if you snag one before they sell out. Also, you can save $100 on the iPad Air. That might be the best Apple deal on Amazon’s entire site if not for the fact that AirPods Pro are down to just $189.99.

Head over to the Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!

NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$29.95 You Save:$30.00 (50%)

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$18.97 ($4.74 / Count) You Save:$1.00 (5%)

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$16.40 (33%)

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%)

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, e… Price:$39.99

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$499.99 You Save:$99.01 (17%)

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$44.75 Price:$22.38 You Save:$22.37 (50%)

CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test: Convenient-5 pack, test results in 15 minutes, FDA… List Price:$50.00 Price:$37.50 You Save:$12.50 (25%)

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%)

Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black Price:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%)

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%)

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$74.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$15.00 (20%)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%)

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%)

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%)

Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$51.29 You Save:$14.70 (22%)

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%)

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count)

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%)

Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%)

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%)

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%)

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95

