One of the coolest gadgets on Amazon is only $20 today

Some of the coolest gadgets on Amazon are things you would never expect. We’re not talking about popular products like Apple’s AirPods Pro, though it’s worth noting that they’re on sale right now at the lowest price of 2021. Hurry and you can snag AirPods Pro for just $179! We’re talking about cool gadgets like the GLAS Smart Thermostat. Yes, it supports voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. But this crazy device also has a transparent OLED display that you can see right through!

That nifty thermostat retails for a hefty $250, but a huge $100 discount slashes it to $149.99 for a limited time. However, you don’t have to spend that much at all to get cool gadgets on Amazon.

This mouse pad is among the coolest Amazon gadgets

One of our favorite Amazon finds that is definitely categorized as cool is the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer. For just $40, this awesome device helps you cook steak and other meats perfectly every single time. But we’ve told our readers about this little gadget plenty of times. Now, it’s time for something new.

The JCREN Mouse Pad with Wireless Charging is going to be your new favorite Amazon find. It’s also only $19.99 today thanks to a new lower retail price. At first glance, it looks like a regular old mouse pad, though it’s definitely a bit sleeker than most of the ones you’ve seen. Upon closer inspection, however, you’ll see that it has a built-in 10W fast wireless charger! That means you can place any Qi-compatible smartphone next to your mouse while you work, and it’ll be fully charged when you’re done. How cool is that!

If you want to step things up a bit, you can spend a little more and get the GIM RGB Mouse Pad with Wireless Charging instead. It’s a full-length desk pad for your keyboard and mouse, and it has 10 different LED lighting modes. Plus, as you surely guessed, it has a built-in wireless charger. It’s one of the coolest Amazon gadgets you’ll find, and it’s discounted today!

JCREN Mouse Pad with Wireless Charging

The JCREN Mouse Pad with Built-In 10W Fast Wireless Charger is sleek and compact

2-in-1 design combines a comfortable and stylish mouse pad with a fast wireless charger

Nonslip finish keeps your smartphone in place while you work

Just place your smartphone on the right side of the mouse pad and it will begin charging automatically

Supports wireless charging speeds up to 10W

Compatible with all Qi devices including iPhone models and Samsung Galaxy phones

Waterproof and dust-proof

Safety features include over-voltage, under-voltage, temperature control, surge protection, and short-circuit protection systems

GIM RGB Mouse Pad with Wireless Charging

This extra-large mouse pad is actually a mat for everything on your desk

Place your mouse and your keyboard on the nonslip rubberized surface for comfort while you work or game

A built-in 10W fast wireless charger recharges your smartphone as you play

Built-in LED lighting with 10 different lighting modes is the perfect addition to any gaming setup

Includes over-voltage and over-charging protection built right in

