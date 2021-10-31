10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, $180 Roomba, Instant Pots, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Happy Halloween, bargain hunters! We hope you lined up a great costume this year, and that you scare up plenty of candy. Of course, there’s nothing spooky about the deals out there today. As a matter of fact, Black Friday 2021 has officially begun! Yes, we know Black Friday is technically on November 26. But retailers are kicking off their sales a month early this year with discounts you won’t believe.
There are so many amazing deals out there on Sunday. Particularly, in Amazon’s massive Epic Daily Deals event. We picked out our 10 favorites though, and you’ll find them all listed down below.
Sunday’s best deals
- The brand new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to an all-time low of just $24.99 — Amazon’s Black Friday deal started early!
- Get iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $179.99, the lowest price of the year
- You can also save $150 off the brand new Roomba j7 and j7+ — they’ve never been discounted before!
- Stunning LG OLED C1 TVs are up to $1,000 off in this incredible sale
- The MASSIVE Instant Pot Black Friday sale you’ve been waiting for is here with the lowest prices of 2021!
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 instead of $40 per pair
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to $3.75 each when you clip the Amazon coupon
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging got their first-ever discount at Amazon!
- Get this best-selling mattress topper with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $36.95
Scroll through all of today’s hottest deals down below.Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$39.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$16.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$219.99 You Save:$29.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Up to 35% off Instant Brands Kitchen Products Price:$79.95–$249.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Up to 22% off select LG OLED C1 TVs Price:$1,096.99–$4,996.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price:$39.95 Price:$36.95 You Save:$3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… List Price:$849.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$150.99 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.