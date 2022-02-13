10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, $4 Echo Dot, $16 pillows, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, which is great for so many reasons. One of the best reasons is something that you might not realize, however. Believe it or not, there are always so many incredible deals on popular products ahead of Valentine’s Day. Hopefully, you already picked out the perfect gift for your partner, so now you can get yourself something nice!
In this roundup, we’ve gathered all of our favorite deals of the day. And definitely check out Amazon’s daily deals page for more terrific offers.
Sunday’s best deals
These are our picks for the 10 best daily deals on Sunday, February 12, 2022:
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $174.98 instead of $249
- Another amazing deal gets you AirPods 3 for only $149.98
- On top of those deals, AirPods 2 are $98.98 and other AirPods models are up to $100 off right now
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 117,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for $16 each!
- Popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4.49 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon.
- Amazon’s hot new Amazon Smart Thermostat with Alexa has a rare discount — get yours for just $47.99
- The Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car is down to $19.99 instead of $50!
- Don’t miss Amazon Echo Buds on sale for just $79.99
- Best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are back in stock at Amazon that the list price has a shocking 40% reduction. Get tests made here in the USA for just $12 per test!
- If those tests sell out, BD Veritor COVID-19 tests and iHealth COVID rapid tests are both in stock right now.
- Also, you should stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they’re back in stock
- Or, get the sleek black KN95 masks everyone loves so much while they’re discounted
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- Score an Echo Dot for just $4.37 when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only)
