10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, $4 Echo Dot, $16 pillows, more

Maren Estrada
February 13th, 2022 at 7:58 AM
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging

Rating: 5 Stars
Apple AirPods Pro
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, which is great for so many reasons. One of the best reasons is something that you might not realize, however. Believe it or not, there are always so many incredible deals on popular products ahead of Valentine’s Day. Hopefully, you already picked out the perfect gift for your partner, so now you can get yourself something nice!

In this roundup, we’ve gathered all of our favorite deals of the day. And definitely check out Amazon’s daily deals page for more terrific offers.

Sunday’s best deals

These are our picks for the 10 best daily deals on Sunday, February 12, 2022:

You’ll find more information about these awesome weekend deals right here:

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$18.97 Price:$17.97 You Save:$1.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.98 You Save:$74.02 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Introducing Amazon Smart Thermostat – ENERGY STAR certified, DIY install, Works with Alexa – C-… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $4.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… List Price:$12.98 Price:$12.37 You Save:$0.61 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

