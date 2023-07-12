iOS 17 public beta 1 now available, these are the top features

After a month of beta testing, Apple is seeding iOS 17 public beta 1. That said, anyone enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program can try the new features of this upcoming software. After you enroll in the beta program, you can download iOS 17 first public beta. These are some of the top features of this operating system update as well as some of our previous coverage.

iOS 17 introduces a revamped Phone app. It brings personalized Contact Posters, which provide a new way for users to express themselves by customizing how they appear, bringing a completely new look to incoming calls. They can choose treatments for photos or Memoji and eye-catching typography and font colors. With beta 2, Apple enabled NameDrop, which lets you share your contact by just approaching two iPhones.

For FaceTime, when users call someone who is unavailable, they can share a message in audio or video that can be enjoyed later. In addition, the app adds Reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, and more.

With iOS 17 public beta, Apple says Autocorrect received a comprehensive update with a transformer language model for word prediction. It also received a refreshed design to better support typing, and sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical mistakes.

Users can receive predictive text recommendations inline as they type, so adding entire words or completing sentences is as easy as tapping the space bar, making text entry faster than ever. Dictation also has a new speech recognition model to make it even more accurate.

In addition, the Health app on iOS 17 lets you log your state of mind by scrolling through engaging visuals to help you select how you’re feeling at that moment and during the day overall. In the Health app, it’s also possible to see your state of mind and how it could correlate with lifestyle factors.

Users running any iOS 16 public beta can tap on Beta Updates and enable the new iOS 17 Public Beta. This update will be available later this fall on iPhone models, as long as they are an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or newer. Apple dropped support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X version.

Besides iOS 17 public beta 1, Apple is seeding public betas for iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.