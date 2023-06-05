iOS 17 is compatible with these iPhones

iOS 17 has finally been announced. With a focus on communication, Apple has also announced the iPhones compatible with the new operating system update, which is expected to launch by fall.

With iOS 17, iPhone 8 and iPhone X models won’t be compatible with this operating system. Here are the compatible iPhone models:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iOS 17 focuses on communication apps. With Personalized Context Posters, you can customize contact info. With Live Texto for Voice Mail, you can read your voicemails instead of listening to them. This is also available for audio messages on iMessage.

FaceTime app lets you record a message if the person doesn’t respond to your call. With Check-in, it lets your family members know where you are going, and if you don’t arrive at the place at the time you said you would, the other person can check your location, battery, and more.

Apple has also improved AirDrop. With NameDrop, it’s easier to share your phone number with someone else’s. it also lets you share large files over cellular if you need to step away from the other person.

In addition, these iOS 17 compatible iPhones will have new experiences with a Journal app. iPhone 14 Pro users will get a brand new StandBy function. Apple calls it a full-screen experience with glanceable information. It’s easy to see the time and the alarm. It even supports Live Activities, so you can see when your food arrives, your favorite game’s score, and more.

iOS 17 also brings: