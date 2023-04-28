Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch falls to $160, Fitbit Luxe is only $90

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

When it comes to dedicated health and fitness trackers, everyone knows that Fitbit is as good as it gets. Plus, newer Fitbit smartwatch models offer so much more functionality beyond fitness tracking, and they work with iPhones as well as Android smartphones.

If you’ve been considering a Fitbit but you’ve been waiting for some great Fitbit smartwatch deals or Fitbit fitness tracker discounts, I’ve got some great news for you. The super popular Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is on sale with a $40 discount and the upgraded Sense 2 smartwatch is $50 off. Additionally, you can get the #1 best-selling Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker on sale for just $89.95.

Many iPhone users prefer the Apple Watch when it comes to health and fitness tracking. And as you can see in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, there are tons of Apple Watch discounts right now that can potentially save you a bundle.

Of course, not everyone out there uses an iPhone. And many people who do use iPhones still aren’t interested in an Apple Watch. Needless to say, there’s nothing wrong with that.

And the good news is that Fitbit provides a fantastic alternative for anyone who wants a wearable that puts health and fitness at the forefront.

Amazon just kicked off a great sale that slashes three of Fitbit’s most popular wearables to the lowest prices of the year.

The deals start with the Fitbit Luxe, which happens to be the #1 best-selling in Amazon’s whole Activity & Fitness Trackers department. There’s obviously a ton of stiff competition there, so climbing to #1 is no easy feat.

Fitbit’s Luxe fitness tracker has a slim design with a vertically oriented OLED display. That way, it’s great for people who don’t want a smartwatch that’s big and bulky. It still has all the features you want, of course, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management features. You also get 5-day battery life and a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium!

The Fitbit Luxe is already a great value at $130, but right now it’s on sale for just $89.95 in every colorway.

If you want everything the Luxe offers and more, Amazon is also discounting Fitbit’s two best smartwatches right now.

First, the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch which normally costs $200 is down to $159.95 right now. This sleek smartwatch has integrated GPS, and it’s packed full of health and fitness features. Plus, it integrates with your smartphone. You can make and receive calls and texts, use Amazon Alexa, and even navigate with Google Maps.

Best of all, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers 6-day battery life! I’m lucky if I can get one full day out of my Apple Watch Series 8.

Last but certainly not least, we have the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch.

This is Fitbit’s flagship model, and it retails for $300. Thanks to Amazon’s Fitbit smartwatch deals, it’s on sale right now for $249.95.

The Sense 2 smartwatch can do everything the less expensive Versa 4 model can. Plus, you get some great additional features such as ECG, advanced stress monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation readings.

Despite all of those advanced features, the Fitbit Sense 2 still offers up to a full week of battery life. At $249.95, it’s definitely a bargain.