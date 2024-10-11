Last chance Prime Day deals: $119 AirPods 4, $50 Ninja portable blender, $99 BISSELL Little Green, more

Prime Big Deal Days technically ended a few days ago, but we all know how Amazon works. There are still plenty of Prime Day deals available today and this weekend. That being said, however, all the best offers will undoubtedly disappear by the time next week rolls around. If you want to save big on some of the hottest products of the season, this is your last chance to do it until Black Friday next month.
Keep reading to check out all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, October 11, and this coming weekend.
Our favorite leftover Prime Day deals
Here’s a quick rundown of some of our favorite Prime Big Deal Days offers that you can still take advantage of now:
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S (best-selling Omni robot in the US): $649.99 (reg. $1,000)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo with a built-in handheld vacuum: $899.99 (reg. $1,200)
- ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot: $499.90 (reg. $600)
- Reolink’s Amazon store page is full of Prime Day deals, and our favorites are below
- Reolink Argus 4 Pro: $139.99 (reg. $220)
- Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera: $76.99 (reg: $110)
- Reolink Altas PT Ultra with crazy 16-month battery life: $159.99 (reg. $230)
- Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO filter: $199 (reg. $299)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — more than 100,000 people bought the BISSELL Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner in the past month alone, and right now it’s down to $99.59 instead of $124!
- The Ninja Blast portable blender is on sale for only $49.99
- Get the #1 best-selling Ninja AF101 Air Fryer for $79.94, or the Ninja AF141 Air Fryer Pro for $89.94
- BONUS DEAL: The most popular Ninja blender bundle on Amazon has a huge 25% discount
- Pick up the #1 best-selling Nest Thermostat on sale for $84.99 instead of $130
- Roku media player and smart home deals start at just $7.88 for Prime Big Deal Days
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Max: $394.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $375.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $729.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $729.99 (reg. $799) (lowest price of the season)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (lowest price of the season)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.19 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049.99 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,699 (reg. $1,999)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Sonos speakers are down to the best prices of the season! Shop all the Sonos deals right here
- You can even score a Sonos Ray soundbar for just $169
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at just $279, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $59.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch smart Fire TV
- Get the popular TCL 75-Inch S5 smart TV for just $499.99, or upgrade to the TCL 75-Inch Q65 QLED smart TV for just $599.99
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- Snag a 2-pack of LED camping lanterns for just $21.29 — I don’t camp, but I keep them around the house in case of blackouts because the batteries last forever in standby
- The KitchenAid 7-quart Stand Mixer that everyone is obsessed with is 12% off in every color
- Or, save 25% on the KitchenAid 5-quart Stand Mixer and get one for just $359.99!
- Tons of OLED smart TVs are on sale today, including the LG C3 OLED TV, the LG C4 OLED TV, Samsung S90D OLED TV, and Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
- My favorite Shark cordless vacuum with an auto-empty stand is on sale for $299.99 right now, down from $350
- 🎮 Get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for $50 off full retail
- Or, save a few bucks on a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED thanks to a rare discount
- Also, don’t forget to check out all the Nintendo Switch games on sale today
- The renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site, and it starts at $125.49 right now
- Sonos speakers are down to the best prices of the season! Shop all the Sonos deals right here
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
[/bgr-product-grid]