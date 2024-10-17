Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Govee AI Sync Box 2, $55 Vizio soundbar, $499 M2 Mac mini, Acer Aspire Go 15 Slim laptop, more

Published Oct 17th, 2024 9:38AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
We don’t often see many impressive deals between Prime Big Deal Days and Black Friday sales, but this year is different. We’ve been finding all-time low prices on so many popular products this week, like a best-selling Vizio soundbar for just $55. We also have a new product launch to tell you about today called the Govee AI Sync Box 2, which instantly transforms the space behind any TV into a light show that matches the colors on the screen.

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, October 17.

Featured launch: Govee AI Sync Box 2

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/71xK5hrEODL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

In addition to all the great deals we’ll share with you today, there’s a new product I’ve been testing, and I can finally tell you about it now that it has been released. It’s called the Govee AI Sync Box 2, and it might be my favorite new gadget of the season!

There are plenty of cheap LED light strips out there that are designed to go on the back of your TV to cast light on the wall behind it. They’re neat, but they don’t change colors to match what’s on your TV screen.

Then, if you want to spend more money on an upgrade, there are setups that come with a camera that sticks to the top of your TV. It watches what’s on your screen so that the colors of the LED lights on the back can change dynamically with the content on your TV. It creates a cool effect that’s like the content on your TV is extending beyond the screen. Those cameras are kind of ugly, though, and the light colors don’t always match your TV during fast-paced action because these systems are generally underpowered.

That’s where the Govee AI Sync Box 2 comes in.

This awesome new gadget connects to your TV via HDMI rather than using a camera that sticks to the top. Then, you can connect any device to the box, such as a video game console, streaming media player, or even a cable box.

Since the Govee AI Sync Box 2 uses HDMI (and an AI chip) instead of a camera, it “sees” every single pixel of the content that plays on your screen. That means it’s so much faster and more accurate than other comparable setups. When I tested it, I found that the colors behind the TV matched all the different areas of my screen perfectly. It’s so cool!

This little box instantly transforms any TV into a home theater like you’ve never seen before. I definitely recommend checking it out.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

