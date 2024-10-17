Today’s deals: Govee AI Sync Box 2, $55 Vizio soundbar, $499 M2 Mac mini, Acer Aspire Go 15 Slim laptop, more

We don’t often see many impressive deals between Prime Big Deal Days and Black Friday sales, but this year is different. We’ve been finding all-time low prices on so many popular products this week, like a best-selling Vizio soundbar for just $55. We also have a new product launch to tell you about today called the Govee AI Sync Box 2, which instantly transforms the space behind any TV into a light show that matches the colors on the screen.
This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, October 17.
Featured launch: Govee AI Sync Box 2
In addition to all the great deals we’ll share with you today, there’s a new product I’ve been testing, and I can finally tell you about it now that it has been released. It’s called the Govee AI Sync Box 2, and it might be my favorite new gadget of the season!
There are plenty of cheap LED light strips out there that are designed to go on the back of your TV to cast light on the wall behind it. They’re neat, but they don’t change colors to match what’s on your TV screen.
Then, if you want to spend more money on an upgrade, there are setups that come with a camera that sticks to the top of your TV. It watches what’s on your screen so that the colors of the LED lights on the back can change dynamically with the content on your TV. It creates a cool effect that’s like the content on your TV is extending beyond the screen. Those cameras are kind of ugly, though, and the light colors don’t always match your TV during fast-paced action because these systems are generally underpowered.
That’s where the Govee AI Sync Box 2 comes in.
This awesome new gadget connects to your TV via HDMI rather than using a camera that sticks to the top. Then, you can connect any device to the box, such as a video game console, streaming media player, or even a cable box.
Since the Govee AI Sync Box 2 uses HDMI (and an AI chip) instead of a camera, it “sees” every single pixel of the content that plays on your screen. That means it’s so much faster and more accurate than other comparable setups. When I tested it, I found that the colors behind the TV matched all the different areas of my screen perfectly. It’s so cool!
This little box instantly transforms any TV into a home theater like you’ve never seen before. I definitely recommend checking it out.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Here are 3 special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- Spend $80+ on household essentials, get a $20 Amazon credit
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Spend $25+ on toys, save 10% (up to $10)
- Prime members can get the $80 VIZIO V-V20x-J8 soundbar on sale for just $55
- The best-selling ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is down to $649.99 (reg. $1,000) — that’s $50 cheaper than Prime Big Deal Days
- Get the $300 Acer Aspire Go 15 Slim laptop for just $259.99 thanks to a discount that more than 5,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- The Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO filter with instant hot water is nearly $100 off right now, so you can get one for around $209
- Samsung 1TB EVO Select microSDXC cards are on sale for $79.99 each, down from $110
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 Mac Mini: $499.99 (reg. $599)
- M3 iMac: $1,149.99 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329) (lowest price of the season)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,699 (reg. $1,999)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $375.99 (reg. $399)
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- BolaButty’s C27C waterproof Bluetooth speaker is down to $19.99 instead of $60, and more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- OLED smart TVs are on sale today, with great discounts available on the LG C3 OLED TV, the LG C4 OLED TV, Samsung S90D OLED TV, and Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
- This portable tire inflator is a must-have to carry in your car, and it’s down to $27.99 instead of $50
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- The renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site, and it starts at under $130 right now
- Buy an Echo Dot or Echo Spot and get a free TP-Link Tapo color LED smart bulb worth $25
- Dreo space heater deals start at $35.96, and the best-selling 1500W model is 10% off at $67.48
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at just $299, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- Get the Ninja BN751 blender on sale for $119.99 instead of $150
- Also, the Ninja Blast portable blender is on sale for only $49.99
- This best-selling Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker was bought by 20,000+ people in the past month, and it’s now on sale for just $59.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.