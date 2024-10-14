Today’s deals: $40 in Amazon credit, Nintendo Switch games, $20 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, more

Last week’s big Prime Day sale is now long gone, but you’re crazy if you think all the best deals went away with it. This week, we already found tons of awesome new offers, including three that combine to get you up to $40 in Amazon credit. A bunch of popular Nintendo Switch games are on sale, and so is a $19.99 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has been bought by over 10,000 people in the past month alone.

Keep reading to check out all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, October 14.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon