Today’s deals: $56 for 2024’s easiest Halloween costume, $699 M2 MacBook Air, 20% off Dyson, more

We’ve got some great daily deals for you to check out on Friday, like a new all-time low price of $699.99 for Apple’s M2 MacBook Air. But our favorite deal is the easiest — and perhaps best — Halloween costume of 2024 for just $55.98. It’s an awesome LED mask that you control with your phone, and it can display tons of different scary animated faces. How cool is that?! Definitely check it out.
Keep reading to see all of the best deals of the day on Friday, October 25.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99, and get a free Echo Pop PLUS a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value)!
- 👻 🎃 This $55.98 face-transforming LED mask is the best and easiest Halloween costume of 2024 — you have to check it out!
- The $750 Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum is 20% off at $599.99
- Get Amazon’s best-selling under-cabinet LED light bars on sale for just $18.99 per 2-pack
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $229.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $319 (reg. $399)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $699.99 (reg. $999) (new all-time low price)
- M3 iMac: $1,149.99 (reg. $1,299)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 10: $366.28 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Natural Titanium: $729 (reg. $799)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The INIU ultra-slim portable power bank everyone loves is down to just $17.99 right now
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- Check out these three special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- 100,000+ people this month have ordered $29.99 Crest 3D Whitesrips on Amazon
- FlexiSpot electric standing desks start at just $119.99 this week
- 📺 🚦 Govee AI Sync Box 2 is our favorite new release of fall 2024!
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at $299, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- Get the TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 WiFi 7 router on sale for $219.99
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, which is on sale for $29.96 — 30,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- Pick up a Craftsman 230-piece tool set for just $99 instead of $199
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $29.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.