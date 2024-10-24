Today’s deals: $18 portable power bank, $120 electric standing desk, $220 TP-Link WiFi 7 router, more

Thursday’s top daily deals include a deep discount on the INIU ultra-slim portable power bank that more than 10,000 people have bought in the past month. Thanks to a 40%-off deal, it’s currently down to just $17.99. You can also save big on FlexiSpot electric standing desks, TP-Link WiFi 7 routers, and more.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99, and get a free Echo Pop PLUS a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value)!
- The INIU ultra-slim portable power bank everyone loves is down to just $17.99 right now
- FlexiSpot electric standing desks start at just $119.99 this week
- Get the TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 WiFi 7 router on sale for $219.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $699.99 (reg. $999) (new all-time low price)
- M3 iMac: $1,149.99 (reg. $1,299)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 10: $366.28 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Natural Titanium: $729 (reg. $799)
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $229.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $319 (reg. $399)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 4,000+ people bought the Carote 14-piece cookware set this month, and now it’s down to $66.49
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- Check out these 3 special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- 100,000+ people this month have ordered $29.99 Crest 3D Whitesrips on Amazon
- Sony WH-CH520 headphones are on sale for just $38 in four different colorways
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $29.99
- The #1 best-selling Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush is $59.99 right now, thanks to a huge 40% discount
- 📺 🚦 Govee AI Sync Box 2 is our favorite new release of fall 2024!
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at $299, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- This portable tire inflator is a must-have to carry in your car, and it’s down to $27.99 instead of $50
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, which is on sale for $29.96 — 30,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- Pick up a Craftsman 230-piece tool set for just $99 instead of $199
