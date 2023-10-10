Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event is here, and the deals are fantastic. As expected, the sale includes some shockingly impressive deals on Sony wireless headphones and Bluetooth earbuds.

One of the stars of the show is a rare discount on flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones. They retail for $348, and they haven’t gone on sale at all recently. Right now, however, you can save $100 and get a pair for $248. That’s the lowest price ever for this model.

Several other Sony headphones and earbuds models are also on sale during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event. In fact, you can even enjoy one of the first-ever discounts on the hot new Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds. These are the earphones that I use personally, and they definitely have the best noise cancelling tech in the industry.

You’ll find those models and more in our big roundup of the best Sony headphones deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Prices start at just $38!

Popular headphones on sale on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Pro with USB-C and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. Apple’s AirPods 3 are also expected to be top-sellers during the Prime Big Deal Days event.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, of course. Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of the month at Amazon.

AirPods are great, but if you want over-ear headphones, Apple’s only option is the AirPods Max. And they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there. That’s true even now while they’re discounted right now.

But why would you buy them anyway when Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones are so much better AND so much cheaper during Prime Big Deal Days?

Our favorite Sony headphones on sale

Are you a self-professed audiophile? Or are you just a regular user looking for great noise cancelling headphones that don’t cost $400 or more?

Either way, Amazon has an incredible sale going on right now that you need to know about. Long story short, the Prime Big Deal Days event is definitely the best time to buy Sony headphones.

Prices start at just $38 for Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones, which normally sell for $58. Or, if you want wireless earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, deals start at $88 for the popular Sony WF-C700N.

High-end models like the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones and hot new Sony WF-1000XM5 are on sale too, and those are my favorite deals.

Which models have the best deals?

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

We’ve already mentioned that Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones were down to the lowest price ever. These best-in-class ANC headphones are no longer the latest and greatest model since Sony launched the upgraded WH-1000XM5 version last year. But not everyone wants to spend $400 on headphones.

That’s why the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is so impressive. These headphones are already very competitive at $348, especially when you consider that they’re better than Apple’s $549 AirPods Max. Right now, however, Amazon’s $100 discount slashes your price to an all-time low of $248.

If you want over-ear headphones, but you don’t want to spend quite that much, there are three other deals I want to highlight for you.

My favorite is the one that drops Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS noise cancelling headphones to just $118 from $248. That’s a massive 52% discount, and it’s the best Sony headphones deal of Prime Big Deal Days in terms of the percentage of the discount you get.

Finally, if you want to spend as little as possible, there are two entry-level models that are also on sale.

Sony Bluetooth earbuds are on sale, too

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you want new earbuds, there are several Sony deals you should check out.

First, there’s a rare discount on Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds, which are Sony’s latest and greatest new earphones model. It’s only a small discount at $20 off, but it’s the only deal that I’ve ever seen for this model on Amazon.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, I’ve got two great options for you to check out.

All of these terrific Sony deals are only available to Prime members during the Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11.

More Prime Big Deal Days 2023 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

