Today’s deals: Free Echo Pop & Amazon Smart Plug, $30 Philips OneBlade 360, $38 Sony headphones, more

We’ve got so many great sales for our readers to check out today, including one that’s an amazing deal for anyone shopping for a Christmas tree. Buy any discounted pre-lit artificial tree that’s included in the sale, and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon smart plug. That’s a $65 value, and trees start at just $99!
You’ll find all that and more in this roundup of the best deals of the day on Tuesday, October 22.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99, get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value)!
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- Sony WH-CH520 headphones are on sale for just $38 in four different colorways
- Check out these 3 special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- Pick up the Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus for $69.99 on sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad mini 6: $379.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $229.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $319 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $375.99 (reg. $399)
- M3 iMac: $1,149.99 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,699 (reg. $1,999)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 📺 🚦 Govee AI Sync Box 2 is our favorite new release of fall 2024!
- Don’t spend $1,200+ on a Peloton when this best-selling YOSUDA stationary bike is on sale for $258.99
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at $299, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- This portable tire inflator is a must-have to carry in your car, and it’s down to $27.99 instead of $50
- This $250 foldable camera drone has been bought by more than 6,000 people in the past month, and now it’s down to $49.99 for Prime members
- Prime members can get the $80 VIZIO V-V20x-J8 soundbar on sale for just $55
- Samsung 1TB EVO Select microSDXC cards are on sale for $79.99 each, down from $110
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $29.99
- 100,000+ people this month have ordered $29.99 Crest 3D Whitesrips on Amazon
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.