Top Prime Day deals you can still get: $279 Oura Ring 3, Apple sale, Ninja air fryers, Sonos speakers, more

Amazon’s big October Prime Day sale might technically have ended, but this is Amazon we’re talking about here. Everyone knows there will be tons of great leftover Prime Day deals available until at least the end of the week, and we’ll keep sharing the best of the best with our readers.
This big roundup has our favorite lingering Prime Day deals on Thursday, October 10.
Our favorite leftover Prime Day deals
Here’s a quick rundown of some of our favorite deals that are still hanging around even though Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is technically over:
- Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO filter: $199 (reg. $299)
- Reolink’s Amazon store page is full of Prime Day deals, and our favorites are below
- Reolink Argus 4 Pro: $139.99 (reg. $220)
- Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera: $76.99 (reg: $110)
- Reolink Altas PT Ultra with crazy 16-month battery life: $159.99 (reg. $230)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S (best-selling Omni robot in the US): $649.99 (reg. $1,000)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo with a built-in handheld vacuum: $899.99 (reg. $1,200)
- ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot: $499.90 (reg. $600)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Sonos speakers are down to the best prices of the season! Shop all the Sonos deals right here
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at just $279, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- Get the #1 best-selling Ninja AF101 Air Fryer for $79.94, or the Ninja AF141 Air Fryer Pro for $89.94
- BONUS DEAL: The most popular Ninja blender bundle on Amazon has a huge 25% discount
- My favorite Shark cordless vacuum with an auto-empty stand is on sale for $299.99 right now, down from $350
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $375.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $729.99 (reg. $799) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $729.99 (reg. $799) (lowest price of the season)
- Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed Premium): $449 (reg. $559) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049.99 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (lowest price of the season)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.19 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods Max: $394.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop is perfect for pet owners, and the price was just slashed to $449.99
- Get the popular TCL 75-Inch S5 smart TV for just $499.99, or upgrade to the TCL 75-Inch Q65 QLED smart TV for just $599.99
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The KitchenAid 7-quart Stand Mixer that everyone is obsessed with is 12% off in every color
- Or, save 25% on the KitchenAid 5-quart Stand Mixer and get one for just $359.99!
- Tons of OLED smart TVs are on sale today, including the LG C3 OLED TV, the LG C4 OLED TV, Samsung S90D OLED TV, and Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
- You can pick up $200 Beats Solo 4 headphones for $99.99, or upgrade to Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones for $169.99 instead of $350
- The renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site, and it starts at $125.49 right now
- 🎮 Get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for $50 off full retail
- Or, save a few bucks on a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED thanks to a rare discount
- Also, don’t forget to check out all the Nintendo Switch games on sale today
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $59.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch smart Fire TV
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
[/bgr-product-grid]