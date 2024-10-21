Today’s deals: 10% off toys, 35% off Crest 3D Whitestrips, $50 foldable camera drone, more

Is October full of pre-holiday sales? Pre-pre-holiday sales? Whatever you want to call them, there are some phenomenal deals to be found right now. Amazon is offering 10% off toys with more than 100 eligible items. You can also save big on Crest 3D Whitestrips, a best-selling foldable camera drone, and more.
In this roundup, you’ll find our favorite deals of the day on Monday, October 21.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Here are 3 special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- This $250 foldable camera drone has been bought by more than 6,000 people in the past month, and now it’s down to $49.99 for Prime members
- 100,000+ people this month have ordered $29.99 Crest 3D Whitesrips on Amazon
- 📺 🚦 Govee AI Sync Box 2 is our favorite new release of fall 2024!
- Don’t spend $1,200+ on a Peloton when this best-selling YOSUDA stationary bike is on sale for $258.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $375.99 (reg. $399)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- M3 iMac: $1,149.99 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,699 (reg. $1,999)
- iPad mini 6: $379.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $229.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Popular ORORO heated fleece jackets for men and women are on sale for up to 40% off — they can keep you toasty all day long with battery life of up to 10 hours
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- This portable tire inflator is a must-have to carry in your car, and it’s down to $27.99 instead of $50
- Energizer AA and AAA batteries are discounted right now, so it’s a great time to stock up
- Prime members can get the $80 VIZIO V-V20x-J8 soundbar on sale for just $55
- Samsung 1TB EVO Select microSDXC cards are on sale for $79.99 each, down from $110
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $29.99
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at $299, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- This best-selling Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker was bought by 20,000+ people in the past month, and it’s now on sale for just $59.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.