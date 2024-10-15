Today’s deals: Apple Watch Series 10, Ninja Blender, Dreo space heaters, portable tire inflator, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include the deepest discount yet on the new Apple Watch Series 10. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s still better than paying full price. You can also save big on Ninja blenders, Dreo space heaters, a must-have portable tire inflator, and more.
This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, October 15.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — There are three new offers this week that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- Get the Ninja BN751 blender on sale for $119.99 instead of $150
- Also, the Ninja Blast portable blender is on sale for only $49.99
- The best-selling ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is down to $689.99 (reg. $1,000)
- Dreo space heater deals start at $35.96, and the best-selling 1500W model is 10% off at $67.48
- This portable tire inflator is a must-have to carry in your car, and it’s down to $27.99 instead of $50
- The Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO filter is on sale for $189 (reg. $299), which is cheaper than it was for Prime Day!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $375.28 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329) (lowest price of the season)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.19 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,699 (reg. $1,999)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- More than 100,000 people bought the BISSELL Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner in the past month alone, and right now it’s down to $99.59 instead of $124!
- The renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site, and it starts at under $130 right now
- BolaButty’s C27C waterproof Bluetooth speaker is down to $19.99 instead of $60, and more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- OLED smart TVs are on sale today, with great discounts available on the LG C3 OLED TV, the LG C4 OLED TV, Samsung S90D OLED TV, and Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
- My favorite Shark cordless vacuum with an auto-empty stand is on sale for $299.99 right now, down from $350
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at just $297, thanks to a rare discount that more than 1,000 people have taken advantage of in the past month
- Snag a 2-pack of LED camping lanterns for just $25 — I don’t camp, but I keep them around the house in case of blackouts because the batteries last forever in standby
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.