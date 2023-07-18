Apple’s lightning-fast M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off

Apple’s latest lineup of MacBook Pro laptops is by far the most powerful crop of portable computers that the company has ever created. And now, the M2 MacBook Pro is on sale with a $150 discount on Amazon.

Prices start at $1,099 instead of $1,299 for the M2 MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Or, if you want to upgrade to the 512GB model, you’ll still save $200. Other MacBook laptops are on sale right now as well, with prices starting at just $869 for the M1 MacBook Air.

A few months ago, we told you about a Mac mini M2 sale that dropped Apple’s newest desktop computers to the lowest prices ever. Those deals are gone now, but plenty of our readers got in on the action.

The newest Mac mini may very well be the fastest compact computer on the market right now. And it’s thanks in most part to the new M2 Apple chips that power this sleek desktop.

Of course, people looking for a new laptop will find the same powerful M2 Apple silicon in the latest line of MacBook Pro laptops.

There are currently three different MacBook Pro models in Apple’s laptop lineup. And the M2 MacBook Pro is the most affordable one by a wide margin. That’s especially true right now while it’s on sale with a $150 discount at Amazon.

The base model M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 if you buy one from an Apple store right now. It’s listed at the same price at most of Apple’s retail partners, but Amazon is offering it for $1,099 for a limited time. That’s a $200 discount, and it’s the best price we’ve seen in more than a month.

Of note, you can also save $200 on the 512GB model.

The M2 MacBook Pro features impressive specs like a stunning 13-inch Retina display, an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and up to 20 hours of battery life. That means many people will get two days or more out of this laptop before it needs to be recharged.

Amazon also has additional MacBook deals for people who are looking to spend even less money, and for people who need more power.

First, we have the M1 MacBook Air, which is on sale for $869. This model normally retails for $999, and it’s wonderfully fast and powerful despite being Apple’s most affordable model.

Or, if you want the best of the best, Apple’s new 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro has a rare discount of up to $250 off right now. You can also find more MacBook deals in our guide on the best Apple deals.