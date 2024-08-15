Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Crazy-fast mini PC for $670, $45 Ninja blender, $34 Roku Streaming Stick 4K, more

Published Aug 15th, 2024 9:01AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Thursday’s top daily deals include a Ninja personal blender for $44.99 and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $34 instead of $50. Another fan favorite is a best-selling CAROTE 21-piece cookware set that’s down to $127.49 right now. More than 9,000 people have bought that cookware set in the past month alone!

Plus, BGR readers can get the crazy-fast GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $670 instead of $849 in the US (exclusive promo code BGR129OFF) or £659 instead of £899 in the UK (exclusive promo code BGR140OFF).

Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, August 13.

GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849) Coupon Code BGR129OFF
Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849) Coupon Code BGR129OFF
