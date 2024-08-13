Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $65 smart TV, $18.50 Apple AirTags, $30 electric toothbrush, $424 Lenovo laptop, more

By
Published Aug 13th, 2024 9:54AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some awesome new offers that we found while scouring the web for the best back to school sales. Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 today, and Apple AirTag trackers are $18.50 each when you buy a 4-pack.

Plus, we have an exclusive sale to share today. BGR readers can get the lightning-fast GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $670 instead of $849 in the US (coupon code BGR129OFF), or £659 instead of £899 in the UK (coupon code BGR140OFF).

Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, August 13.

GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849) Coupon Code BGR129OFF
Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849) Coupon Code BGR129OFF
