Today’s deals: $65 smart TV, $18.50 Apple AirTags, $30 electric toothbrush, $424 Lenovo laptop, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some awesome new offers that we found while scouring the web for the best back to school sales. Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 today, and Apple AirTag trackers are $18.50 each when you buy a 4-pack.
Plus, we have an exclusive sale to share today. BGR readers can get the lightning-fast GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $670 instead of $849 in the US (coupon code BGR129OFF), or £659 instead of £899 in the UK (coupon code BGR140OFF).
Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, August 13.GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849)
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Amazon’s big back to school sale has deep discounts on school supplies, Apple MacBooks, iPads, and plenty more
- The super-popular Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV is down to just $64.99 right now — that’s right… $65 for a smart TV!
- You can also upgrade to the 32-inch model for $74.99
- Aquasonic’s Black Series is the #1 best-selling electric toothbrush on Amazon, and it’s down to $29.95. A staggering 70,000 people have bought this model in the past month alone
- The $500 Lenovo V15 laptop is on sale for $424.15 today
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: $73.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849.98 (reg. $1,099) (new all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1.049.98 (reg. $1,299) (new all-time low price)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- M2 iPad Air 11-inch: $549 (reg. $599)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $198 instead of $350
- Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are also on sale for $52 off
- Score an xTool F1 2-in-1 Dual Laser Engraver for $1,399 instead of $1,800
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Roku deals start at $19 for the Roku Express
- You can also upgrade to the Roku Express 4K+ for $29 or the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34
- The eufy Security Smart Lock C220 with fingerprint unlock is down to $97.99 on sale
- Score a 2-pack of Anker USB-C faster chargers with USB-C cables for only $12.98
- The ASUS TUF A17 gaming laptop is $300 off at $1,099.99
- Google’s popular Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale for $79.99 this week
- The $420 HP Smart-Tank 7301 wireless all-in-one printer is on sale for $279.99 today
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849)