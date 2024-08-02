Today’s deals: $299 Apple Watch Series 9, $50 off PS5, $200 off PSVR, $100 Hoover carpet cleaner, more

Now that it’s August, back to school sales are starting to pop up everywhere. Of course, you don’t need to be in school or have school-age kids to take advantage of them. Apple Watch Series 9 prices start at $299 today, and a best-selling Hoover carpet cleaner is down to $99.99. Plus, you can save $50 on the PlayStation 5 or a whopping $200 on a PSVR bundle.
On top of all that, the FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Chair has a massive $220 discount today, and the E7 Plus Standing Desk is up to $320 off depending on the configuration you choose.
Here, you’ll find our picks for all the top deals of the day on Friday, August 2.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — The hot new Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station is down to a record-low price thanks to Amazon’s $400 coupon
- Save $50 on the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console thanks to a rare sale
- Step up your game with a huge $200 discount on a PSVR bundled with Horizon Call of The Mountain
- The Hoover PowerDash Pet+ carpet cleaner is on sale for only $99.99
- Plus, save 31% and get the beloved BISSELL Little Green upholstery cleaner for around $86
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $179.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods 3: $129.99 (reg. $169)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $69.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The famous Chom Chom pet hair remover is on sale for only $19.99, down from $28 — I have one, and it works very well with my dog’s hair
- Super-popular Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds are on sale for $19.99, which is 50% off the retail price
- The Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone loves is on sale for $49.99
- Southwest Airlines deal: Save $50 when you buy $500+ of Southwest gift cards on Amazon
- This popular $235 RADCLO foldable camera drone is on sale for only $39.99 for Prime subscribers
- Want a huge upgrade? The Bwine F7 4K camera drone with 3-axis gimbal is 38% off today
- Thermacell E-Series mosquito repellers actually work, and you can get one for $28.97 instead of $40 — more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The Roku Express is back down to $19, matching the all-time low price from Prime Day
- Upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 instead of $50
- iRobot’s $400 Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum is on sale for $299.99 today
- 4,000+ people bought the MERACH rowing machine in the past 30 days, and now it’s in sale for just $189.99
- This Carote 11-piece cookware set was bought by more than 10,000 people in the past 30 days, and it’s now down to $59.98
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 Amazon gift card
- Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $300 Amazon gift card
- The popular Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is down to $109 instead of $150
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Want WiFi 6E mesh instead? Get the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 system for $299.99 instead of $400
- Keurig coffee maker deals start at $59.99 today
More top deals
