Back to school blowout: Blazing-fast GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is $179 off

Mini size can still mean maximum power, and the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is the perfect illustration of that. Right now, for a limited time, GEEKOM is offering a huge exclusive discount for BGR readers looking to see what makes the A7 one of the most popular mini PCs out there.

From August 12 through August 18th, BGR readers can get the $849 GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for just $670. You’ll find a $50 discount on the product page right now, which slashes the price from $849 to $799. Then, BGR readers can use the coupon code BGR129OFF at checkout to save an extra $129. That brings your total savings to $179 off GEEKOM’s retail price, making this one of the best mini PC deals of the back to school shopping season. Or, if you’re in the UK, you can use the coupon code BGR140OFF to cut your price to £659 instead of £899.

GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS $670 (reg. $849) Coupon Code BGR129OFF

GEEKOM A7 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (UK STORE) £659 (reg. £899) Coupon Code BGR140OFF

Our readers have been obsessed with mini PCs lately, and GEEKOM’s deals have been a big part of the reason why. One recent example was an exclusive Prime Day sale on the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC.

That was a tremendous offer, and dozens of BGR readers took advantage of the limited-time sale. That deal wasn’t perfect for everyone, however, since it only appealed to people shopping for a great mid-range mini PC.

If you’re in the market for something more premium and performance-oriented, GEEKOM’s latest deal is perfect for you.

The GEEEKOM A7 Mini PC has all the ports you might need, and more. Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

As far as mini PCs go, the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is just about as good as it gets. It strikes the perfect balance between power and price, offering excellent specs and a compact enclosure at a very reasonable price. Of course, that price is even more reasonable right now, thanks to the exclusive deal that GEEKOM is offering BGR readers.

At the core of the A7 Mini PC is the AMD Ryzen R9-7940HS 7000 Series processor, which is a monster of a CPU. It has eight cores, 16 threads, and 16MB of L3 cache. This is one of the most powerful chipsets you can get in a mini PC right now. It’s also wonderfully efficient, so the GEEKOM A7 uses a fraction of the energy that a full-size desktop PC consumes.

Accompanying the Ryzen 9 CPU is AMD Radeon 780M graphics so that you can connect up to four 4K monitors. This is the perfect mini PC for video editing, stock trading, or anything else that requires multiple screens to get the best experience.

On top of all that, you get 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, plus a lightning-fast 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe4.0*4 NVMe SSD.

The GEEKOM A7 Mini PC runs Windows 11 Pro out of the box, and the enclosure measures just 4.43 inches x 4.43 inches x 1.46 inches. If you’re worried that such a compact computer might not come with all the connectivity options you need, think again.

Here’s a rundown of the ports on the back of the GEEKOM A7:

1 x USB 4 Gen3 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

Then, around front, you also get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. Add in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and you have all of the wired and wireless connectivity options you might need.

As I mentioned earlier, the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is worth every penny and then some at its full retail price of $849. Thanks to a $50 on-site discount and an extra $129 that you can save with the exclusive coupon code BGR129OFF, your cost drops to just $670. And in the UK store, you can use the coupon code BGR140OFF to cut your price to £659 instead of £899.

That’s a total steal for this model, and it’s only available from now through Sunday, August 18.

