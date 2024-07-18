Exclusive Prime Day deal: Get an ultra-compact GEEKOM A5 Mini PC for only $339

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Prime Day 2024 officially took place on July 16-17 this year, so you might think that the best deals of the summer are now gone. But this is Prime Day we’re talking about, which means that the deals never really end when Amazon’s sale does. You can expect awesome deals to keep popping up all week long, but perhaps none will be better than the exclusive offer that GEEKOM just announced for BGR readers only.

From July 18-21, BGR readers can get the powerful GEEKOM A5 Mini PC on sale for just $339 instead of $399 in the US or £339 instead of £399.99 in the UK. All you need to do is use the coupon code BGRGA515 at checkout in either store. It’s the lowest price of the season on one of the best mini PC models we’ve ever come across!

This isn’t the first time we’ve covered a deal on the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC. GEEKOM was kind enough to give our readers a different exclusive deal back in May, and it was a big hit.

Now, with this special new Prime Day deal from GEEKOM, we expect the A5 Mini PC to be very popular with our readers once again.

There are a few key features that make this mini PC such an appealing model. First and foremost, you get a surprising amount of power for a mid-range mini PC with such a low price tag. Even at its full retail price of $399, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is an exceptional value when you consider how much bang you get for your buck.

At the center of the A5’s specs is the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, a fantastic chipset that balances power and performance without costing a fortune. It has 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB of cache, and clock speeds of up to 4.5GHz.

AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics complement the Ryzen 7 chip and give you support for up to four 4K displays. That’s right, folks — this is a $400 mini PC that’s only 8.94 x 6.93 x 5.28 inches in size, but it can power four 4K displays!

Other key GEEKOM A5 Mini PC specs include 32 GB of high-speed DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe 3×4 SSD (supports up to 2TB), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, and all the ports you might need.

If you’re wondering how such a small computer could possibly have all the ports you need, we’ll break it down for you. On the front of the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports along with a 3.5mm audio port. Then, around back, you’ll find another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two HDMI 2.0b ports, and a 2.5Gbps LAN port for Ethernet.

As you can see, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is a monster of a machine in the sub-$400 price range. As we said earlier, however, you’re going to get an even better deal right now, thanks to our exclusive post-Prime Day deal for BGR readers.

Just head over to Amazon and use the coupon code BGRGA515 at checkout. When you do, you’ll slash the price of the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC to $339 instead of $399 in the US or £339 instead of £399.99 in the UK. Those are the best prices of the summer, and we guarantee you won’t find a better deal on this model anytime soon. Just remember, this exclusive sale only lasts from July 18-21.