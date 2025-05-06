Today’s deals: $4 iPhone chargers, 51% off Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones, $80 Roku Ultra, more

There are so many great sales happening right now, and they’ve unlocked some excellent deals that we rarely see these days. Best-selling iPhone chargers are down to $4 each when you buy a 2-pack. You can also save more than half on Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones. Then there’s the awesome Roku Ultra, which is 20% off at $79.99.
Keep reading for more of the best daily dealy on Tuesday, May 6.
Waterdrop Filter's big Mother's Day sale saves you up to $500! Up To $500 Off!
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Get up to $3,200 to switch to T-Mobile, plus you’ll save up to 20% versus Verizon and AT&T! Learn more here
- These best-selling iPhone fast chargers are $7.99 for a 2-pack, which is just $4 each
- Everyone loves Beats Studio Pro, with impressive ANC and killer sound — save 51% and pick up a pair for $169.95
- The $100 Roku Ultra is 20% off, slashing the price down to $79.99
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $169 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- iPad mini (7th-Gen): $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (reg. $1,199) (all-time low price)
- M2 Mac mini: $399 (reg. $499) (brand-new condition, almost sold out)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): $729.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Score a massive 75-inch Insignia smart TV with built-in Fire TV software for only $394.99
- The TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before, and every model is at least 15% off
- I’ve been using the eufy Omni S1 Pro on my top floor because it’s the only ultra-slim robot vacuum and mop that will fit under my bed. Get one now while it’s $500 off, dropping the price to $999.99!
- Want to spend way less? The eufy Omni C20 robot vacuum & mop is on sale for $399.99 instead of $700
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Save $20% on select gift cards on Amazon for Mother’s Day — for example, you can score a $50 gift card to Spafinder or IHOP
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $15 with coupon code PGSTOCKUP!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The Matbeby Queen mattress topper is down to $25.59, so it’s a great time to find out why more than 4,000 people bought one in the past month alone
- Incogni stops scammers and spammers by removing your personal info from data brokers and people search sites — save 50%!
- Score a super-popular Carote 23-piece cookware set for only $99.99 instead of $215
- Amazon’s Echo Pop replaced the old 3rd-gen Echo Dot, and it’s down to $27.99 instead of $40
- There’s a $1,500 Lenovo IdeaPad laptop on sale for just $479 today
- This super popular KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer for $249.99 is one of the best deals of the season
- Get a Vitamix E310 Explorian blender in any colorway for $299.95
- The #1 best-selling renewed laptop on Amazon’s site is Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, and now it starts at just $349
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- The $550 TP-Link Deco BE63 WiFi 7 mesh wireless system blankets your home with lightning-fast 10 Gbps WiFi, and now it’s 45% off at $299.99
- The massive Hisense 75″ A7 smart TV is on sale today for just $489.99, which is nuts for a TV that big
- Want a huge upgrade? The Hisense 75″ U8 Mini-LED smart TV is 15% off at $1,098
- Energizer AA batteries are on sale with a nice big 45% discount
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.