Dementia cases are skyrocketing in China and no one knows why

Dementia is rising around the world. But in China, the numbers have reached staggering new heights, and experts are scrambling to understand why. A recent global study found that dementia cases in China have more than quadrupled in the past three decades, outpacing most other nations.

In 1990, around 4 million people in China were living with dementia. By 2021, that number had soared to nearly 17 million. For comparison, global dementia cases during the same period more than doubled, from 22 million to 57 million, but China’s increase was far more dramatic.

According to researchers, the biggest factor is likely age. China experienced a major baby boom in the 1950s, and that generation is now reaching their 70s, which are prime risk years for developing dementia. This aging wave is larger than almost any other in the world, making the country uniquely vulnerable. But population trends aren’t the only explanation.

Lifestyle factors also play a major role. Smoking is a well-established dementia risk, and in China, about half of all men smoke, compared to just 2% of women. In contrast, smoking rates have dropped in many Western countries over the past few decades.

Image source: Atthapon/Adobe

Meanwhile, the country is experiencing a sharp rise in diabetes and obesity, both linked to dementia risk. These changes are largely attributed to the adoption of Western-style diets high in fat, sugar, and processed foods.

Younger generations in China are starting to make healthier choices, such as smoking less, but the impact of previous decades is catching up. And researchers warn that even if trends improve, dementia cases in China are likely to remain among the highest globally for years to come.

This presents enormous challenges, though. Not just medically, but socially and economically. Dementia is one of the most expensive conditions to manage, requiring intensive care and long-term support. As China’s elderly population continues to grow, there are fewer young people available to provide that care.

Ultimately, while experts are beginning to understand the contributing factors, there’s still no single answer as to why dementia cases in China are rising so fast. What’s clear is that the issue is urgent, and addressing it will take both public health intervention and long-term support planning.