Today’s deals: Pixel 9 preorder offers, $20 waterproof speaker, $225 HP laptop, $89 Sony earbuds, more

On Wednesday, we dug through hundreds of sales to find the very best deals of the day. Get up to a $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder a Pixel 9 series phone from Google. Or, if you need a laptop instead, one of HP’s newest 14-inch models is down to $224.99. Plus, one of the best-selling waterproof Bluetooth speakers out there right now just dropped to $19.99.
See all that and more in this roundup of the best daily deals on Wednesday, August 21.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Google Pixel 9 preorder deals:
- Pixel 9 (free $100 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 (free $30 Amazon gift card)
- More than 10,000 people have bought the Bolabutty waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the past month alone — now, it’s on sale for $19.99 instead of $60
- Find out why 4,000+ people have picked up this $225 HP 14-inch laptop in the last 30 days
- Sony WF-C700N earbuds pack tons of bass, and they’re on sale for $88.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $89 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Score the Nintendo Switch Lite for just $172.48 thanks to a rare discount
- You can also save a little on the Nintendo Switch OLED today if you buy a renewed console
- The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- The new-for-2024 Sony XR80 Bravia OLED TV is $500 off right now
- Want to send WAY less? The super-popular Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV is down to just $64.99 right now, or upgrade to the 32-inch model for $74.99
- Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $19.99 this week
- The TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router is down to just $74.99
- Crest 3D Whitestrips are 33% off at $29.99 for a 22-pack
- Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian ANC headphones were just re-released in three new colorways — save $79 when you add AppleCare+
- Amazon’s Echo Dot is back down to $29.99 on sale
- Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are the best ANC headphones you can buy, and they’re down to $298 instead of $400
- Get the $300 Google Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless system with WiFi 6E for $194.99 on sale
- The Logitech MX Master 2S mouse and the ultimate Logitech MX Master 3S mouse that I use both have slight discounts right now
